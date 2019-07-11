Conor McGregor eclipsed Irish golfer Rory McIlroy and legendary rockers The Rolling Stones and Guns N' Roses as one of the world's highest paying celebrities last year.

Conor McGregor eclipsed Irish golfer Rory McIlroy and legendary rockers The Rolling Stones and Guns N' Roses as one of the world's highest paying celebrities last year.

Conor McGregor eclipses Rory McIlroy and one of the world's most famous bands in celebrity rich list

The 30-year-old Crumlin native and UFC star ranked 65 out of 100 in the Forbes 2019 celebrity rich list.

Despite only fighting once over the past year, the mixed martial arts fighter scooped an estimated €42m ($47m) as of this month, according to the business magazine.

It's believed his fight against current UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly earned him more than $30m.

The bout between the controversial Irishman and the undefeated Russian was watched by more than two million pay-per-view fans. It was the largest pay-per-view event in UFC history.

McGregor, who worked briefly as a plumber before his MMA career took off, also raked in $5m from an endorsement deal with Reebok sports equipment. He also made considerable profits from his Proper No 12 whiskey brand which he launched last year.

By comparison, fellow Irish sportsman Rory McIlroy earned €34m ($39m) last year, putting him at the bottom of the list at number 92.

McGregor even beat out the 'greatest rock and roll band in the world' in which Mick Jagger and fellow Rolling Stones bandmates took in a comparatively paltry €36m ($83) last year, placing them at number 83 on the rich list.

Fellow rockers Guns N' Roses, took in €39m ($44m), last year, placing them at number 71.

Pop princess Taylor Swift, who at the age of 29, is believed to be worth around $360m.

She earned the top spot on the Forbes list this year, raking in an astonishing $185m last year.

Online Editors