Connacht, Munster and Ulster drawn in same Champions Cup pool in new-look format

Three of Ireland's four provinces have been pitted against each other on the same side of the draw for this season's Heineken Champions Cup pools.

Although they won't play against each other, Connacht, Munster and Ulster have all been drawn in Pool B, with Leinster the only Irish side in Pool A.

Due to the constricted season, the tournament features 24 teams split into two Pools of 12 teams who will take on two pool rivals in December and January.

The top four teams in each pool will play in the two-legged quarter-finals in April.

In Pool A, Leinster will take on Montpellier and Northampton Saints who they beat back-to-back last December.

However, Pool B sees Munster take on Clermont Auvergne and Harlequins, Ulster face Gloucester and Toulouse while Connacht have a daunting challenge in beaten finalists Racing 92 and a reunion with their former coach Pat Lam at Bristol.

The draw was carried out in tiers based on the clubs' finishing position in their respective leagues last season.

According to EPCR: "Each tier contained six clubs with Tier 1 made up of the number one and number two ranked clubs from each league, and Tier 2, the number three and number four ranked clubs from each league, and so on.

"Starting with Tier 1, the clubs were either drawn or allocated into either Pool A or Pool B so that each pool contained 12 clubs with no clubs in the same tier from the same league in the same pool.

"The key principles regarding the pool stage fixtures are that clubs will only play against opponents in the same pool, and clubs from the same league cannot play against one another.

"The Tier 1 and Tier 4 clubs which were drawn in the same pool, but which are not from the same league, will play one another home and away over four rounds. The same principle applies to the Tier 2 and Tier 3 clubs which were drawn in the same pool, but which are not from the same league."

Fixture details will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

2020/21 HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP

POOL A (with opponents in brackets)

Bordeaux-Bègles (Dragons, Northampton Saints)

Leinster Rugby (Montpellier, Northampton Saints)

Wasps (Dragons, Montpellier)

Bath Rugby (La Rochelle, Scarlets)

Edinburgh Rugby (La Rochelle, Sale Sharks)

RC Toulon (Sale Sharks, Scarlets)

La Rochelle (Bath Rugby, Edinburgh Rugby)

Sale Sharks (Edinburgh Rugby, RC Toulon)

Scarlets (Bath Rugby, RC Toulon)

Dragons (Bordeaux-Bègles, Wasps)

Montpellier (Leinster Rugby, Wasps)

Northampton Saints (Bordeaux-Bègles, Leinster Rugby)

POOL B (with opponents in brackets)

Exeter Chiefs (Glasgow Warriors, Toulouse)

Lyon (Glasgow Warriors, Gloucester Rugby)

Ulster Rugby (Gloucester Rugby, Toulouse)

Bristol Bears (ASM Clermont Auvergne, Connacht Rugby)

Munster Rugby (ASM Clermont Auvergne, Harlequins)

Racing 92 (Connacht Rugby, Harlequins)

ASM Clermont Auvergne (Bristol Bears, Munster Rugby)

Connacht Rugby (Bristol Bears, Racing 92)

Harlequins (Munster Rugby, Racing 92)

Glasgow Warriors (Exeter Chiefs, Lyon)

Gloucester Rugby (Lyon, Ulster)

Toulouse (Exeter Chiefs, Ulster Rugby)

2020/21 season weekends

Round 1 - 11/12/13 December 2020

Round 2 - 18/19/20 December 2020

Round 3 - 15/16/17 January 2021

Round 4 - 22/23/24 January 2021

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, 1st leg - 2/3/4 April 2021

Challenge Cup Round of 16 - 2/3/4 April 2021

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, 2nd leg - 9/10/11 April 2021

Challenge Cup quarter-finals - 9/10/11 April 2021

Semi-finals - 30 April – 1/2 May 2021

2021 finals – Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Challenge Cup final - Friday May 21

Heineken Champions Cup final - Saturday May 22

