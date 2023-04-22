‘Come on, f**k this, this has to be the year’ – Tadhg Morley feels less pressure after Kerry’s All-Ireland win

Tadgh Morely takes a moment to consider the question – is there a stigma around being a Kerry footballer who hasn’t won an All-Ireland?

“Good question. Possibly, yeah, there is kind of like, ‘Feck it, I didn’t get to do what a lot of Kerry footballers had done’. So it’s a great weight off the shoulders when you do it. But doesn’t take away from the many Kerry footballers who were some of the best players who didn’t win All-Irelands.”

Morley departed that group with Kerry’s success last year, Celtic Cross in tow. But as each year passed, not winning grated that little bit more.

“You’d think about it yourself, but you’d put your own pressure on yourself, ‘Come on, f**k this, this has to be the year’. To get over the line, eventually, was great.”

Kerry go into Sunday’s Munster championship opener against Tipperary with only the retired David Moran absent from the starting All-Ireland-winning team.

The Kingdom will be pulling from largely the same deck for the championship, with the exception of the luckless Stefan Okunbor, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury that required surgery in the league defeat to Tyrone.

Otherwise, Kerry went through the league with little fanfare. The All-Ireland champions didn’t pull up trees, but they didn’t need to either. Last week, they headed for a training camp in Portugal, with Morley confident that having finally won their All-Ireland, we could see the best of the group this year.

“It’s just about us now playing with freedom and not being tensed up and letting the pressure of being champions or the pressure of anything getting to us.”

Like everyone, Kerry have a different calendar to contend with this time. The winners of nine of the last 10 Munster football titles, their progression to the latter stages of the All-Ireland race was usually all but assured.

This time, they’ll have to play three All-Ireland series group games to reach the quarter-final stage, though Morley isn’t convinced that is a negative thing for Kerry.

“The more games, the better and the more you get road tested. Like we got caught many years at the quarter-final stage and semi-final stages.

“I think the more games the better and the more you find out about your team, the bigger squad, the better, more competitive the squad, the better, and they will be more battle hardened with more games.

“Hopefully, it will suit us. We’re not thinking overly about the All-Ireland series yet. We want to concentrate on Munster first and this month and a half.”