| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

With CVC investment on the horizon, professional rugby's future is still uncertain 25 years on

Neil Francis

Neil Francis in action against Fiji in November 1995. Photo: SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Neil Francis in action against Fiji in November 1995. Photo: SPORTSFILE

Neil Francis in action against Fiji in November 1995. Photo: SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Neil Francis in action against Fiji in November 1995. Photo: SPORTSFILE

Rugby Union went professional 25 years ago. I played in Ireland’s first professional international in November 1995. What has happened to the game, between that match and now, has been a blur.

Groot Constantia is a place not many of you will be familiar with. It is the largest vineyard in South Africa, about half an hour outside Cape Town.

The inaugural dinner for the 1991 World Cup was held in the London Hilton on Park Lane. For some reason the 1995 World Cup organisers decided to hold it in a tent on the side of a mountain.

Related Content

Privacy