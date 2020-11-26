With CVC investment on the horizon, professional rugby's future is still uncertain 25 years on

Rugby Union went professional 25 years ago. I played in Ireland’s first professional international in November 1995. What has happened to the game, between that match and now, has been a blur.

Groot Constantia is a place not many of you will be familiar with. It is the largest vineyard in South Africa, about half an hour outside Cape Town.

The inaugural dinner for the 1991 World Cup was held in the London Hilton on Park Lane. For some reason the 1995 World Cup organisers decided to hold it in a tent on the side of a mountain.

It lashed rain and the wind blew parts of the roof off. The toilets were portaloos – 300 metres from the tent. You had to negotiate mud and large pools of water on the way to relieve yourself.

En route, I met Doddie Weir – he was not happy. The Scots were morto with the attire they were being asked to wear. They looked like a bunch of bus conductors. How could a union scrimp that much to save a few shekels? That is how players were treated.

“Fares please,” I said.

“F**k off, Frano,” replied Doddie. “This is the biggest show in toon and we are drinking pish in a tent on the side of this f***ing moontain dressed as bus conductors.”

It was pretty shabby, I thought. Minutes later, John Eales came out.

“You’ve heard the news?”

Before I could respond we were joined by Ian Jones, Martin Bayfield and Mark Andrews. It was the land of the giants – if you weren’t over 6ft 6in, you had no business being there.

The boys from the southern hemisphere held court. They had all the news – the game was going pro.

This was literally hot off the press and a deal had been done with Rupert Murdoch to finance a 10-year agreement for the rights to the new Tri Nations tournament. There was, however, a rival bid put together by Kerry Packer and fronted by Ross Turnbull. The numbers they were mentioning were crazy.

The three of us from the northern hemisphere were slack-jawed. The southern hemisphere was always so far ahead, so alive to commercial opportunity.

We all swapped phone numbers. There would be an announcement during the finals and there would be a bidding war after that. Organise yourselves, we were told.

I was 31 years of age at the time – I had two, maybe three, years left. There was no pot of gold for me but I was intrigued as to how it was all going to work. You couldn’t just flick a switch from amateur to professional.

For a game that I had played since I was a child this would change everything. It was an electrifying moment.

When I got back from the World Cup, the phone calls – mostly in the middle of the night – came hot and heavy. It was a fascinating power play spearheaded by the Aussies.

A gun was pointed by the SARFU and all the Springboks were forced to align with their union rather than go with Packer’s rebel circus.

After 25 years in Apartheid isolation and only just getting back playing Test rugby – none of the players wanted to be banned for life. The Kiwis and eventually the Aussies relented.

On August 26, 1995, at the Ambassador Hotel on Boulevard Haussmann in Paris, all delegates from the major nations voted unanimously to turn the game professional – on the basis that the player revolt had been stopped in its tracks.

Everybody gave the impression that they were more than happy to go along but the Celtic nations were reluctant and suspicious of the circumstances.

How on earth were the IRFU going to get the structures in place to turn their reasonable stock of players into professional athletes?

More importantly, how would a union full of nepotists, freeloaders and dead wood manage to streamline itself and forge ahead with the transformation?

Credit where it is due – they did a phenomenal job from a lying-down start. The first couple of years were ‘Monty Python’ but they got up to speed . . . eventually.

Ray Southam was Ireland’s first professional coach – because he had a Kiwi accent. Ray was a nice fella and like all Kiwis could talk a good game, but he hadn’t a clue and I’m not sure how we managed to put 44 points on a dangerous Fiji side.

What was the difference now that we were professionals?

I remember talking to Philippe Sella after a French game and realising that the French team did not go back to their day jobs after the Test matches at the weekend. They had no day jobs. They practised Monday through Friday on the lead-up to the weekend international.

The Fiji game? Well, it was decided that we would all meet up on the Wednesday now. This was revolutionary. A full extra day of training – cutting edge!

We would all have to ask for an extra day off work. This was going to be, for me, the biggest problem for the IRFU and most of the Six Nations teams.

It was easy to get guys in their early 20s to go full-time – everyone else was going to be a hard sell.

When the match fee was handed over for €1,500 the grumbling from the IRFU could be heard all the way to the Ambassador Hotel. Fifteen-hundred quid! I thought, ‘when is the next flight to Vegas?’

It was obvious Ireland were well set up for the club game as the provinces were all in situ and viable financially.

Playing for Leinster in my earlier career was a chore. I enjoyed playing against Queensland or Transvaal or the like when they toured but the thought of Connacht in the Sportsground in December – sometimes you lose the will to live.

This new Heineken Cup competition looked the real deal. How come they didn’t think of this competition 20 years previously?

I remember playing against the Leicester Tigers in Lansdowne on a Wednesday night. We had to take the Tuesday and Wednesday off work.

A very strong Leicester unit – Martin Johnson, Will Greenwood etc arrived. It was a hard, competitive game. I loved it.

I was 32 however, and the following season I took a call from Mike Ruddock – I would have to train full-time. That was it.

The transformation has been radical. I would love to know how I would have gone as a real pro.

There are too many things that the current lot have to contend with that would grate with me. The weights room, the diet, the training for the sake of training, the never-ending grind, the serious injuries and the concussions. David Nucifora telling me I had to go to Connacht!

The craic and camaraderie are still good and there is still, despite the regimen and the discipline, a little bit of madness from time to time.

The dough, depending on who you ask, is good. If I was Johnny Sexton I’d try and play to 55. At the top of the tree, it is, as it always is, a rarefied atmosphere – the World Cups, the tours, the Lions.

Despite the intensive and exhaustive training, the skill levels have not improved proportionally. Some of the games are now unwatchable.

Somewhere in between these huge men playing bash the essence of the game has been lost, and that is a pity.

Financially? Well it is only when something like the Covid pandemic comes about that you realise the huge levels of income required to sustain the infrastructure of the professional game.

When the income dries up, even for a year or so, it barely seems tenable that you could accommodate such expenditure in the first place.

The game evolves and next year is critical. At no stage is it a good idea to sell even 1pc of the game to a private equity fund.

CVC will come in next year and the professional game will get an examination from which it might never recover. It has lasted 25 years – let’s see if the sport is around in its current form in another 25.