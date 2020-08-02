| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Winners, losers, heroes and villians from a season that will never be forgotten

John Aldridge

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after an entertaining 5-3 win over Chelsea. Henderson became the first Reds skipper in 30 years to lead the club to the title. (Laurence Griffiths/PA) Expand

Close

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after an entertaining 5-3 win over Chelsea. Henderson became the first Reds skipper in 30 years to lead the club to the title. (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after an entertaining 5-3 win over Chelsea. Henderson became the first Reds skipper in 30 years to lead the club to the title. (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

PA

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after an entertaining 5-3 win over Chelsea. Henderson became the first Reds skipper in 30 years to lead the club to the title. (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

PLENTY of clubs were trying to get the football season called off when the pandemic hit in March, so I’m happy to be dishing out my end-of-season awards for a completed campaign.

This one will never be forgotten for those of us with Liverpool allegiances, as Jurgen Klopp guided his team to a dominant Premier League title win. It saw them finish with an 18-point winning margin on Manchester City and an embarrassingly wide 33-point advantage on Man United and Chelsea.

Here are my awards to crown the highs and lows of a story that started in what now seems like a very different world.

Related Content