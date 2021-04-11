By God that was a serious statement by Leinster in Exeter yesterday.

I know Leinster have won four European Cups, but this was one of the greatest performances the men in blue have ever given in this competition.

Because this game was not far short of Test match standard.

I know players from other nations were on the pitch, but this looked like Ireland v England at times as the players spared nothing in crunching tackles and huge collisions.

Speaking of which, maybe, just like the England national team, Exeter put too much store in physical power.

They sought to over-power Leinster, when they had taken their early tries through brilliant running.

Then they stopped doing that and seemed to think that they could seal victory with physical rugby.

That gave Leinster the opening they needed and the Irish province forced their way back into the game brilliantly.

Yes, Leinster were awesome to recover from a bad start and go on and outplay the title holders convincingly.

Leinster had the power and the flair to win this. Exeter only has the power.

You have to give Leinster huge credit for their comeback from 14-0 down in the first half.

That position was a real test for Leinster, whose players hadn’t played together much of late because of Ireland duty — and who had been dominating the Pro 14 and were rarely put in this sort of position with Leinster in the Pro 14.

Here, they were playing the European champions on their own patch — this was a different league altogether.

Interestingly it was Exeter, serial winners at home, who panicked with 10 minutes to go.

They needed a converted try and a penalty to get ahead of Leinster and, on winning a very kickable penalty, instead of taking the simple kick for three points they sought to barge their way over Leinster’s line for the try.

A knock-on cost the English team possession and you could see the Leinster shoulders stiffen.

Look, you live by the sword and you die by the sword. That was a seriously bad call.

Exeter were confident that they could bludgeon their way over the try-line.

They were wrong and that decision not to take three easy points was an error by a team not used to playing your way through a match when things are not going your way.

A minute later, Leinster snaffled an Exeter line-out and you knew that the tide had turned.

Now it wasn’t just stiffening shoulders — it was chests out.

And when those two incidents were followed up by a scrum penalty, well that was that.

Now Exeter were making the mistakes that a team not used to chasing a rugby match makes.

But it was the breakdown that got Leinster back into the match in the first half as the likes of Josh van der Flier, Ronan Kelleher and Jack Conan took advantage of the fact that Exeter play old-school rugby where they carry the ball a lot and use their physical power.

Van der Flier had a smashing match.

He has clearly decided he needs to up his game after being dropped from the Ireland set-up at times.

Certainly, with this display on a huge stage, Van der Flier sent a positive message to Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

Exeter didn’t seem to realise that if you carry the ball a lot you are going to be tackled and Leinster were able to get over the ball and steal it a few times.

You had to be impressed too by the way Ross Byrne just came in seamlessly at out-half for Johnny Sexton and the Leinster effort never faltered.

Unfortunately Johnny had to go off injured yet again.

It’s becoming an issue now for this fabulous Irish rugby player.

Leinster will be hoping that he can come back quickly and be ready for the semi-final next week.

There were other heroes.

Jordan Larmour finished superbly for both of his tries, he is an ace at getting over the whitewash once given the slightest amount of space.

At centre, Robbie Henshaw is playing the rugby of his life and is rapidly moving past simple selection for the Lions touring party into earning a place in the Test team in the summer.

He’s the best centre around now! And it wasn’t all about the starting XV because Leinster’s bench was excellent once called on.

The two replacement props, Ed Byrne and Andrew Porter, won two scrum penalties after they came on.

Second row Ryan Baird made some huge carries and Ross Byrne, as I said, led the team with aplomb from out-half.

And remember this is a team and squad missing Irish international of the standard of Garry Ringrose, Dan Leavy, Will Connors and Caelan Doris through injury.

Leinster really do have a huge amount of talent to call on.

Following today's semi-final draw Leinster will face the Ronan O’Gara-coached La Rochelle. Will the relish that? Would they what!

There’d will be a fair bit of spice in that game and I suspect Rog will fancy it too. Although when he has watched the DVD of last night’s match, maybe Ronan might think again.