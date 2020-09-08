Why Virgil van Dijk - a modern day McGrath with a man bun - is Liverpool's most vital component

When John Aldridge first set eyes on Virgil van Dijk, iced water flowing serenely through Dutch veins, the old Scouse soldier felt the gods tugging him back across the years.

As Van Dijk, smooth and unhurried, floating with liquid grace, reimagined Anfield as a Sea of Tranquillity, Aldridge found himself transported to another century, another continent, another unruffled master at work.

He was again ringside at the Giants Stadium on an immortal June Saturday, agog as Paul McGrath elevated bomb disposal to art form, decommissioning every murderous grenade Roberto Baggio fired at Irish hearts.

That imperishable USA ’94 afternoon, even with one useless arm hanging limp by his side, though his knees were decrepit and aching, McGrath laid down his yoga mat and advanced to a state of higher consciousness.

Aldridge was certain he would never again in his lifetime witness such defensive perfection, a player performing at a level that leaves even his fellow professionals stupefied.

Expand Close Paul McGrath foils Giuseppe Signori during Ireland's USA 94 win over Italy at the Giants Stadium, New Jersey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul McGrath foils Giuseppe Signori during Ireland's USA 94 win over Italy at the Giants Stadium, New Jersey

And then Van Dijk rolled into Anfield and unfurled his hammock in front of The Kop.

Liverpool’s front three are capable of lighting up an evening like an electric storm, fizzing and startling and jolting.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson speed down the tramlines as if fired from twin cannons, depositing their deadly payload into the paths of the rapacious Salah, Mane and Firmino.

Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s conscience, moral and upright, a fastidious midfield setter of standards.

Allison occupies the top rung of the goalkeeping ladder, the English game’s most formidable last line of fortification.

But the footballer Jurgen Klopp, as he embarks on the mission to equal Manchester United's 20 league titles, can not afford to lose is the one named after an ancient Roman poet.

Virgil played every Premier League minute of Liverpool’s season of deliverance (his second straight year as a reassuring ever-present).

It is easy to understand why Aldridge regards the defensive colossus as McGrath with a man-bun.

Van Dijk answers 999 calls as if they are invitations to a Jamaican beach party; he extinguishes fires without a hint of stress, his heart rate rarely rising above that of a snoozing sloth.

Expand Close Star men: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after scoring against Crystal Palace. Photo: Paul Ellis/NMC Pool/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Star men: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after scoring against Crystal Palace. Photo: Paul Ellis/NMC Pool/PA Wire

His calm is contagious, reassuring and, for opponents, maddening.

Never hurried, but inevitably first to the scene of the crime, his transformative effect on Liverpool has been as profound as that of Eric Cantona on Manchester United almost three decades ago.

In his two full seasons on Merseyside, Liverpool, even while deploying their full-backs as de facto wingers, have had the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Van Dijk governs the skies with the authority of a F-16 Fighting Falcon; on the ground his languid style disguises fast-twitch muscles that enable him to shift smoothly through the gears; he offers Klopp the security of a safe that cannot be cracked.

When Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019, the former Celtic centre-back improbably went the entire season without losing a single one-on-one battle.

To distil the 6’4” problem solver’s importance to Liverpool down to its essence, imagine a scenario where he and Nicolas Otamendi traded places last season.

Feed that single change into an algorithm designed to predict title races and the verdict would likely be that Manchester City would have won the Premier League by an even greater margin than Liverpool’s 18 points.

Van Dijk, good enough to split Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in last year’s Ballon d’Or top three, is an irreplaceable difference maker.

At 29, at the very peak of his powers, the best defender in the world and with only Kevin de Bruyne as a rival for Premier League’s finest all round player title, he remains the key figure as Liverpool look to go back to back.

If imitation is the best form of flattery, then Pep Guardiola’s recruiting of another Dutchman Nathan Ake can be seen as a nod to Anfield’s solid bedrock.

Here is belated acceptance by a coach who once boasted that “I don’t do tackles” that Manchester City must plug defensive leaks before their platoon of attacking talents can deliver a telling counter-punch to Liverpool’s jaw.

Read More

Van Dijk is the single most important figure in this year’s title race. So long as he retains his freakish capacity to avoid injury, Liverpool will feel it will take something special to unseat them from their perch.

Leeds, having waited all of 16 years to return to the top division, step out onto Anfield on Saturday evening.

If the Yorkshire club’s old towering gatekeeper, Jack Charlton, is looking on from a seat in the heavens, then the sight of an imperious Van Dijk might trigger a thrilling memory.

Of an eternal afternoon in New Jersey when Paul McGrath touched the stars, a door man moving with the refinement of Nuryev in nearby Broadway.