Why Virgil van Dijk - a modern day McGrath with a man bun - is Liverpool's most vital component

Roy Curtis

The imperious Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring for Liverpool Expand

When John Aldridge first set eyes on Virgil van Dijk, iced water flowing serenely through Dutch veins, the old Scouse soldier felt the gods tugging him back across the years.

As Van Dijk, smooth and unhurried, floating with liquid grace, reimagined Anfield as a Sea of Tranquillity, Aldridge found himself transported to another century, another continent, another unruffled master at work.

He was again ringside at the Giants Stadium on an immortal June Saturday, agog as Paul McGrath elevated bomb disposal to art form, decommissioning every murderous grenade Roberto Baggio fired at Irish hearts.

