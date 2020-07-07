| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why the GAA's latest club v county row is just like The Godfather

Declan Bogue

One week you’re feeding the hungry in your parish the next week you’re ratting them out

Taoiseach Eamon de Valera, President Douglas Hyde and Oscar Traynor watch as Ireland beat Poland in a soccer match at Dalymount Park in 1938. Hyde received a ban from the GAA for attending the game. Expand

Close

Taoiseach Eamon de Valera, President Douglas Hyde and Oscar Traynor watch as Ireland beat Poland in a soccer match at Dalymount Park in 1938. Hyde received a ban from the GAA for attending the game.

Taoiseach Eamon de Valera, President Douglas Hyde and Oscar Traynor watch as Ireland beat Poland in a soccer match at Dalymount Park in 1938. Hyde received a ban from the GAA for attending the game.

Taoiseach Eamon de Valera, President Douglas Hyde and Oscar Traynor watch as Ireland beat Poland in a soccer match at Dalymount Park in 1938. Hyde received a ban from the GAA for attending the game.

When it comes to casting a film, few examples are as acclaimed as the graft that Francis Ford Coppola put into his masterpiece 'The Godfather'.

Al Pacino played Michael Corleone, the man who would inherit "this thing of ours". He was one handsome devil, square-shouldered in his military uniform without looking like a college jock.

Naturally brooding with a face that arranged his features not to betray his true intentions; calculating, not gormless. Someone to aspire to.