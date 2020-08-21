Why I believe PSG can beat Bayern to become kings of Europe

Manchester City's ambition all along has been to become the most-respected club in Europe by winning the Champions League, but now it's PSG who have the opportunity to do that.

And I think they can win it.

I really like Bayern Munich, they are a great side to watch. However, the semi-final surprised me – I felt they allowed Lyon to get at them too easily and the French side missed some great opportunities when the game was poised at 0-0.

If PSG get those type of chances, they won't waste them.

In Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, they have two players who can single-handedly win a tie like this.

Bayern have a great team but looking at the two semi-finals I see PSG as strong in defence and good going forward whereas the Germans look strong up front but a bit too weak at the back.

PSG's Neymar, right, runs with ball past Real Madrid's Casemiro. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Whatsapp PSG's Neymar, right, runs with ball past Real Madrid's Casemiro. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

When it got to the semi-final stage, I felt Bayern would walk away with the tournament, but now I’m not so sure – and I think PSG have enough in their armoury to really trouble the Germans.

If you look at the two teams from a defensive aspect, PSG are stronger and they have a great chance of winning it.

Having lived in France for a few years now, I think people in France in general are happy to see PSG in the final.

Maybe fans of the other French clubs aren’t so keen on them doing well, but football people see it as a success for their league and their country. The French league has been written off so often, so it is as case of PSG waving the flag for France.

It’s easy to dislike PSG because of the money that they have behind them as a result of their ownership by Qatar Sports Investments, and they have a bad track record in terms of human rights and have been investigated by Uefa twice. But French people do support them and want them to beat Bayern. I am looking forward to a match between two great teams.

Bayern can’t be criticised for winning, they have worked hard to get to this stage and only two of their players cost more than €20million so they have built a squad over time.

They are a well-run club, they produce young players, they do what’s right for them as a club.

Maybe it’s different for PSG as they don’t have the same history that Bayern have but they did what they had to do, they’ve made a successful club and they’re at the stage where they can more or less do what they want to do.

They have wanted to win the Champions League since the new owners came in, they’ve got themselves to a final and I feel if any other club in France or Germany had the opportunity to be owned by and run by the people in charge at PSG and Bayern, they’d take that if it meant success in the Champions League.

Bayern's Serge Gnabry, right, celebrates his side's second goal with teammates Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller in the 3-0 win over Lyon in the Champions League semi-final. (Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via AP)

Whatsapp Bayern's Serge Gnabry, right, celebrates his side's second goal with teammates Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller in the 3-0 win over Lyon in the Champions League semi-final. (Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via AP)

It’s easy to criticise them when it’s not your club, the fact is they have produced on the pitch at a high level and made it to a final, both teams were comfortable in the semi-finals and it has the makings of a good match.

This final is a case of the two best teams now in Europe playing each other. Once Liverpool were beaten by Atletico the tournament was wide open and, after Liverpool, Bayern were probably the best side in Europe.

It’s hard to judge PSG because of their dominance in their own league.

Most teams are tested regularly in their domestic league, PSG are only really challenged in the Champions League – and they have come up short over the last few years, they have struggled against the big sides.

I always saw that as an attitude problem in PSG, they can go to Old Trafford and beat Manchester United, they think the job is done... and then they lose to United in Paris.

They can hammer Barcelona in Paris and go to Spain and lose – that’s down to attitude.

If you are winning matches every week – and PSG can win 6-0 or 7-0 in the French league – you can get complacent, that complacency seeps in and that has hurt PSG in Europe.

It’s different in England: when someone wins the Premier League, everyone wants to beat them next season.

I know that as a player, you really raise your game against the champions.

But in France, it’s not that way. The season is just a procession for PSG. It’s not if they’ll win the league, it’s how early they’ll win it. And it’s hard to see that changing.

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel

Whatsapp Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel

But this team, with former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel at the helm, look really strong and really committed.

They seem to have a hunger about them to win the Champions League and prove they are a great side.

They have replicated their domestic form in Europe and that’s down to their defence.

It will hurt everyone at Barcelona to watch the final take place without them and, of course, there’s talk about what’s next for Lionel Messi.

It’s been said that he has to move for his own sake, and Manchester City would be an obvious choice. I’d like to see Messi stay where he is and see out this crisis.

To be comfortable in your career you need to find a club that suits you, Messi has been at Barca for all of his career and for him to now go to the Premier League, the expectations would be impossible to deliver on.

He’s 33, he’s in the twilight of his career, you can’t expect him to be the Messi of 2015.

He’s older now, life is tougher now. The team at Barca is nowhere near what it used to be. He has to do more on his own, and that’s taken a lot out of him.

But Ronald Koeman will try and fix that, he’ll bring in players who will suit Barcelona as a club but also help to get more out of Messi.

He is the icon of the club, the Koeman will understand that. He knows the Messi from his best years is not there. However, if Koeman can get the more out of the Argentine, and build a team around him, there is more to come, but Messi needs a manager aid him in getting back to the player we all love and admire.

If he was to come to the Premier League, it might not end well.

He won’t get away with things in England as he would in Spain – it’s a tough league at any age but to go there at 33, on a low ebb, could be a disaster. So the best solution for Barca and Messi is to make it work there.