| 19°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why I believe PSG can beat Bayern to become kings of Europe

Richard Dunne

PSG&rsquo;s players celebrate after booking their place in the Champions League final. GETTY Expand

Close

PSG&rsquo;s players celebrate after booking their place in the Champions League final. GETTY

PSG’s players celebrate after booking their place in the Champions League final. GETTY

Getty Images

PSG’s players celebrate after booking their place in the Champions League final. GETTY

Manchester City's ambition all along has been to become the most-respected club in Europe by winning the Champions League, but now it's PSG who have the opportunity to do that.

And I think they can win it.

I really like Bayern Munich, they are a great side to watch. However, the semi-final surprised me – I felt they allowed Lyon to get at them too easily and the French side missed some great opportunities when the game was poised at 0-0.

Related Content