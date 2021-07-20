“It’s very easy and lazy to say one team wanted it more than the other,” was Shane O’Neill’s response to suggestions that Dublin were more driven than Galway in the Leinster hurling semi-final.

If he’s right, then Galway have even bigger problems than originally thought. Losing a battle of desire may be unacceptable, but amends can be made next time.

However, what if Galway were as determined as Dublin? It didn’t look that way, not until it became apparent that they were in serious trouble.

Still, if the manager deemed it ‘easy and lazy’ to suggest motivation issues were a factor, we can only assume he has other credible explanations why Galway delivered probably their worst championship performance since losing the Leinster final to Dublin by 12 points in 2013.

A year earlier, Galway beat Kilkenny in the Leinster final, drew with them in the All-Ireland final and lost the replay, so optimism was high for the following season.

Suggestions that they might have taken Dublin for granted were batted away as nonsense. Subsequent events suggested the problems were, indeed, more deep-rooted than over-confidence as Galway flopped next time out, too, in losing to Clare by six points.

So where do Galway stand now? Were the circumstances of the defeat by Dublin, as opposed to the defeat itself, a mere blip or a sign of deeper issues?

Losing to Dublin is no shame, but the manner of defeat has bewildered Galway supporters and, if truth be told, probably the camp, too.

Their 1-14 haul was the lowest by any team in the 13 championship games to date. There wasn’t anything positive to take away from it, either for players or management.

Adrian Tuohey, corner-back in the All-Ireland win four years ago, now in attack? Daithí Burke and Gearóid McInerney swapping places at the heart of the defence? It just didn’t seem right.

For Galway supporters, the 2017 All-Ireland win seems a long time ago now and events over the intervening seasons have brought them a sad reminder of nearly three decades when promise and end-product never coalesced.

The 2017 win was supposed to be the start of a new, exciting era for Galway. Instead, it now looks like an outlier, achieved at the expense of a Waterford team that didn’t win any of their next eight championship games.

In contrast, Limerick’s breakthrough in 2018 has been sustained. All the signs are that Galway have returned to the erratic ways of the past, capable of producing some stunning performances but lacking the consistent efficiency which marks really great teams.

Galway’s poor return at senior inter-county level for 30 years remains one of the great mysteries of hurling. Their minors recently established a record by winning the All-Ireland for a fourth successive year, their 13th title since 1992. That’s only three fewer than Kilkenny, Tipperary and Cork combined.

Only Kilkenny have won more U-21/20 titles since 1990. Galway have won as many All-Ireland senior club titles as Kilkenny, Tipperary, Cork, Limerick and Clare combined in the same period.

It leaves them with 31 titles at club, inter-county minor and U-21/20 level; eight ahead of Kilkenny, 22 ahead of Tipperary, 24 clear of Cork and Clare, and 25 ahead of Limerick.

Those are astonishing figures, showing that of the 93 titles in those three categories, Galway took exactly one-third. In the same period, Galway have won only one senior All-Ireland, whereas Kilkenny have 13, Tipperary five, Cork four, Clare three, with two each for Limerick and Offaly.

All that may appear irrelevant in the context of the current Galway team as they attempt to re-launch their All-Ireland ambitions. Actually, it’s not.

Coming after the awful showing against Dublin, defeat against Waterford on Saturday would mean that for the second time in three seasons, Galway didn’t reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

It would also revive fears in the county that the ‘same old story’ was being re-printed. Galway are at a crossroads. Question is: can they re-locate their sense of direction?

Some summer pain for autumn gain?

“CORK wanted it more than us. We have work to do” – Liam Sheedy after Tipperary lost the Munster quarter-final by 10 points in 2010.

“The better team always wins on the day. Galway were better than us” – Brian Cody after Kilkenny lost the 2012 Leinster final by 10 points.

“This season has a lot of twists and turns ahead” – Davy Fitzgerald after Clare lost to Cork by eight points in the 2013 Munster semi-final.

“We’ll regroup, we’ll get over it” – John Kiely after Clare beat Limerick by nine points in the Munster round-robin in 2018.

“The healing process starts right now” – Sheedy after Tipp lost the 2019 Munster final to Limerick by 12 points.

In all cases, the losers later won the All-Ireland. That’s five times in 11 years when a team beaten by an average of almost 10 points went on to take the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Is the 2021 season only warming up?

Football deserved better than this

Six weekends, seven games. That’s the extent of the football programme from next weekend until the All-Ireland final on August 29.

Add in last weekend and it’s 11 games over seven weekends. As the season progresses, the decision to omit football qualifiers is increasingly difficult to justify.

Croke Park insisted it wasn’t possible to include qualifiers because of time constraints, but the simplest of tweaks (starting the season a week earlier) would have fixed that.

And no, shelving the qualifiers wasn’t totally down to Covid restrictions impacting on the start of the season as hurling launched a week earlier than football. Hurling had five Allianz League rounds, compared to four in football, and the Liam MacCarthy tier is now working through qualifiers. Win-win for the hurlers.

Andy McEntee, Kieran McGeeney, Declan Bonner and Jack Cooney were left frustrated after their teams’ defeats last weekend and would love to be now planning for a second chance. Instead, their season is over, similar to all the other provincial losers. Footballers have been treated badly.