| 18°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why can't a player play for his county and club on successive weekends?

Martin Breheny

CPA's gripes about haphazard club programmes well-founded, but it's too easy to blame the inter-county schedule

Skryne players Robbie Clarke, left, and Tommy Carpenter arrive to the pitch in their kit, carrying their gear bags, ahead of the Meath SFC match against Simonstown Gaels at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath last Sunday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Skryne players Robbie Clarke, left, and Tommy Carpenter arrive to the pitch in their kit, carrying their gear bags, ahead of the Meath SFC match against Simonstown Gaels at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath last Sunday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Skryne players Robbie Clarke, left, and Tommy Carpenter arrive to the pitch in their kit, carrying their gear bags, ahead of the Meath SFC match against Simonstown Gaels at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath last Sunday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Skryne players Robbie Clarke, left, and Tommy Carpenter arrive to the pitch in their kit, carrying their gear bags, ahead of the Meath SFC match against Simonstown Gaels at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath last Sunday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

If the Club Players’ Association (CPA) is to be believed, the GAA currently finds itself in a "very dangerous and poisonous atmosphere".

It's facing "drop-out, disillusionment and dissent" and risks losing its "sense of identity as a community-based Gaelic games and culture organisation with the club at its core".

There's more on the charge sheet too, including a claim that “unless immediate remedial action is taken, the Association's alleged corporate and elitist policy priorities will lead it on a reckless path towards a semi-professional or professional structure that will destroy its community, cultural and amateur values”.

Related Content