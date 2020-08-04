Why can't a player play for his county and club on successive weekends?

If the Club Players’ Association (CPA) is to be believed, the GAA currently finds itself in a "very dangerous and poisonous atmosphere".

It's facing "drop-out, disillusionment and dissent" and risks losing its "sense of identity as a community-based Gaelic games and culture organisation with the club at its core".

There's more on the charge sheet too, including a claim that “unless immediate remedial action is taken, the Association's alleged corporate and elitist policy priorities will lead it on a reckless path towards a semi-professional or professional structure that will destroy its community, cultural and amateur values”.

The CPA’s overall assessment really does major in grimness. "The simple and unpalatable reality is that the GAA is in crisis. The very future of the GAA which we all love is at stake."

As if the mood in the country wasn’t low enough, we're being told that its largest sporting organisation is in such a state of chaos that it might not even survive.

CPA chairman Micheál Briody. Photo: Sportsfile

CPA chairman Micheál Briody. Photo: Sportsfile

A touch of exaggeration usually helps to reinforce a case, but overdoing it risks undermining the basic argument, however sound it might be.

Everyone knows that the running of club schedules is haphazard in many counties. Not all, mind you, which is interesting, but unfortunately the majority have (self-inflicted) problems.

That's why the CPA was launched in 2017 and, three years later, they are so frustrated by the slow pace of progress that they felt compelled to unload a tirade last week.

Around the same time, the GPA were announcing the launch of a whistleblower's charter, offering inter-county players the chance to report breaches of training regulations to a confidential line.

Apparently, it works well with NFL players in the US. Now, there's one hell of a difference between a major professional sport in a country the size of the US and an amateur sport in a small island, where everyone knows what everyone else is doing, but the GPA like the idea anyway.

The question is, of course, what happens if an inter-county player reports violations of regulations.

Presumably, Croke Park will be alerted and an investigation launched. Well, we know how that turned out in different circumstances in 2018. Seventeen counties were investigated for alleged breaches of the pre-championship training camp regulations, but only four (Laois, Waterford, Armagh and Wexford) were found guilty.

Gaelic Players Association CEO Paul Flynn. Photo: Sportsfile

Gaelic Players Association CEO Paul Flynn. Photo: Sportsfile

Wexford successfully appealed the case, leaving the other three as the only counties to face punishment. Seventeen investigations and only three ‘convictions’ – now there’s a disappointing strike rate for the forces of law and order.

Wexford based their appeal on the argument that the hurlers' trip to Portugal was organised by the players themselves as a bonding exercise which didn’t involve training. Of course it didn't!

Dublin footballers undertook a jaunt to France and Belgium around the same time, but escaped sanction after offering a high-minded explanation about how visiting war memorials helped put things in perspective before turning their attention to the pursuit of a four-in-a-row.

Croke Park could have hit Dublin with a sanction, but they felt it would be difficult to sustain without real evidence. And since Dublin were the only witnesses, the GAA backed off.

The GPA hadn’t much to say about teams trying to circumvent those pre-championship bans, but then some of their members were gaining.

Dr Crokes players listen to their manager Edmund O'Sullivan at half-time during the Kerry SFC Group 1 Round 1 match against Templenoe at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney recently

Dr Crokes players listen to their manager Edmund O'Sullivan at half-time during the Kerry SFC Group 1 Round 1 match against Templenoe at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney recently

And therein rests the main problem in GAA administration. The spirit of a rule, which should be a guiding principle, means nothing most of the time.

As for responsibility, well it's always down to someone else. The CPA's gripes about haphazard club programmes are well-founded, but it's too easy to blame the inter-county schedule.

Why can't a player play for his county and club on successive weekends? Instead, local championships are closed down while a county team remains in the All-Ireland race.

Why do clubs allow that? They choose the county board officers, who in turn select team managers. Clubs can make things run whatever way they want if they use their powers properly. Why aren’t they doing that?

As with real change everywhere, it comes from ground level up. Clubs have every right to feel aggrieved, but blaming the inter-county programme for all ills is misguided.

Yes, it could be improved but slashing it is not the answer. Do we want to go back to the 1960s when, for a period, some counties played only three league games per year and were guaranteed only one championship game? Hardly.

Mind you, there's one lesson that could be taken from that time. In 1966, Galway played their county football final (Dunmore MacHales v Fr Griffin’s) two weeks before facing Meath in the All-Ireland final. Seven of the 16 players who featured against the Royals played in the county final.

Can you imagine that happening now? Obviously, it didn’t impact negatively on Galway, who secured the All-Ireland treble with a six-point win.