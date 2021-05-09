| 13.3°C Dublin

When the two teams I love play each other, something has to go wrong for me

Paul McGrath

Aston Villa&rsquo;s Jack Grealish and Manchester United&rsquo;s Paul Pogba exchange words following their Premier League clash on New Year&rsquo;s Day. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Aston Villa&rsquo;s Jack Grealish and Manchester United&rsquo;s Paul Pogba exchange words following their Premier League clash on New Year&rsquo;s Day. Photo: Getty Images

The game I most hate during the season is on this afternoon, with Aston Villa hosting Manchester United.

I played the bulk of my professional career with the two clubs and still have a great grá in my heart for the Red Devils and the Claret and Blue.

