When the dislike is real you have to cultivate it, but farming out Leinster players will kill interpro rivalries

Neil Francis

With streamlining of academies on the horizon, Saturday’s derby could be the last of its kind

Johnny Sexton has a word in O'Gara's ear after Gordon D'Arcy's opening try during the 2009 Heineken Cup semi-final at Lansdowne Road . Photo: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE Expand

On October 1, 1975, Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali got it on for the third and final time in the 'Thrilla in Manila'.

It was a fight of extraordinary savagery, the foundations of which were built on a simmering mutual hatred between the two men. Retrospectively, the pair admitted they had respected and admired each other – that is easy to say many years after the fact.

At the time there was zero respect and Ali mercilessly pilloried his adversary any moment he had the opportunity to.

