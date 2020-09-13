| 21°C Dublin

What we saw from Liverpool and Leeds was a proper game between two great clubs - I loved every minute of it

John Aldridge

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier reacts as Mo Salah celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Anfield yesterday. Photo: Phil Noble

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier reacts as Mo Salah celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Anfield yesterday. Photo: Phil Noble

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier reacts as Mo Salah celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Anfield yesterday. Photo: Phil Noble

WHAT a game of football we witnessed last night at Anfield and I give all the credit to Leeds United for giving us a sensational start to the Premier League season.

Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick on the opening day of the season since I scored a treble for the club at Charlton in 1988, yet that only tells part of the story in a game that finished 4-3 to the home side and could have served up even more goals.

From the first whistle to the last, we saw two teams having a right go at each other and how refreshing to see a newly- promoted team showing some ambition against Liverpool and giving their defence something to think about.

