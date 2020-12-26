| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What makes a champion? Dropping All-Stars, benching captains and telling Diarmuid Connolly to 'f**k off'

Joe Brolly

The Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

The Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Only three teams have won an All-Ireland in the last ten years. Donegal, Dublin and Kerry. I am interested in the culture that back-boned those victories.

By 2010, Donegal were a flash team who played boom and bust football. World class socialisers, they trained hard and partied hard and could give anyone a game for 60 minutes. They had enormous potential, but no one had been able to get to the bottom of the problem. Until Jimmy McGuinness met the group in the Rosapenna Hotel at the end of 2010. Rory Kavanagh recalls that in the course of a blistering five-hour encounter, McGuinness constantly used the words honesty and culture.

Me: “What did he mean?”

Related Content

Privacy