| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We can put this season down to a new coach finding his way as we build off the Joe Schmidt-era

Mick Galwey

Ireland players and staff huddle after the loss to France. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Ireland players and staff huddle after the loss to France. Photo: Getty Images

Ireland players and staff huddle after the loss to France. Photo: Getty Images

Getty Images

Ireland players and staff huddle after the loss to France. Photo: Getty Images

Springtime in Paris is only occasionally any good to Ireland, playing France away in the Autumn was no better on Saturday night.

Ireland were well beaten by a classy French side that I really like the look of. I’ll come back to them later because they could be on the cusp of something special.

But, for Ireland, this was a disappointing defeat. We were given a lesson in clinical finishing by the home team.

Related Content