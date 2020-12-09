There's always a tendency to assess outsiders’ chances of causing an upset on the basis of how they can contain the favourites.

Nullify their strong points and see how they react if the systems that have worked previously aren’t functioning with the usual efficiency.

It’s a reasonable approach, but only up to a point. What if the outsiders’ plan beyond merely trying to cancel out the opposition’s main strengths and actually go and attack them?

Doing that could give Waterford their best chance on Sunday. Respect Limerick, but don’t regard them as super-powers. Don’t fall for the popular line that Limerick will have every angle covered, irrespective of what’s thrown at them.

Limerick are very good, but they aren’t that far ahead of everyone else, like Kilkenny were for so long.

Having said that, Limerick are a powerful outfit. John Kiely has developed a squad and a system which complement each other and, as they have shown over the past two years, it takes a special effort to unsettle them.

So, what should Waterford go after? Let’s start with Limerick’s puck-outs. Given Limerick’s aerial strength in the middle third, opponents tend to deploy a sweeper and play with five forwards.

That allows Nickie Quaid to pick out the loose man in his defence and the momentum-building begins.

Limerick are excellent short passers, picking out colleagues with interchanges of 25-30 metres. They work it in triangles and, quite quickly, they’re within shooting range.

That can be anything up to 100 metres in the modern game and, as Limerick’s point totals show, they are willing to have a go from anywhere. Their radar was faulty against Galway (they shot 15 wides), but they still managed 27 points.

I’d opt against leaving any Limerick defender free off their puck-outs, forcing Quaid to look further afield.

How then do you cope one-on-one with Limerick’s aerial power when he goes long? Don’t overstate it for a start. Just because a player has a height advantage doesn’t mean he’s going to win everything in the air.

Austin Gleeson (right) and Jack Fagan of Waterford embrace after their win over Kilkenny

There’s more to it than that. Check out a selection of Tommy Walsh’s performances against bigger opponents and you’ll see what I mean. Tommy wasn’t the tallest defender of his era, but how many times was he beaten in the air? Very few. Positioning, timing, confidence and a little bit of boldness can go a long way to making up for height difference.

That’s why I was disappointed with how Galway were dominated so easily in the air in the semi-final. They had plenty of big men in the middle third but won hardly any aerial ball.

On the basis of how Waterford dominated Kilkenny in the air in the other semi-final, they will pose a different threat to Limerick. They will also be more aggressive, which is vital against Limerick.

I was also disappointed with Galway in that area. Joe Canning got a nasty blow to the back in the first half, which should have incensed his colleagues. It obviously didn’t, because there was no sign of retribution.

Key man: Limerick's Tom Morrissey. Photo: Sportsfile

I’m not advocating dirty play, but if your colleague is hit unfairly, you have to be seen to stand up for him. Otherwise, it’s seen as a sign of weakness by the opposition, who know they can get away with nudging over the edge.

Limerick will always try to dominate teams physically, so Waterford should be prepared for that.

Back to Quaid’s puck-outs. I’d favour making him go long but since Waterford generally play with two men inside, I suspect they’ll leave a Limerick defender free, allowing Quaid to go short.

If they opt for that, don’t let the full-back be the free man, as Galway did. When the full-back catches the puck-out he has full view of the pitch, which increases his options for the delivery. A corner-back has a less expansive view, which makes it easier for the opposition to figure out what he’s going to do.

Limerick are the proven force in Sunday’s final, so Waterford will need to show a high level of initiative. That starts with making Limerick think differently and see what impact it has.