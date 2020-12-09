| 7.8°C Dublin

Waterford must bring hostility, initiative and smart puck-out strategy to topple Limerick

Cyril Farrell

Calum Lyons, left, and Jack Prendergast of Waterford in action against Kilkenny's Walter Walsh and Cillian Buckley during the recent All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Calum Lyons, left, and Jack Prendergast of Waterford in action against Kilkenny's Walter Walsh and Cillian Buckley during the recent All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

There's always a tendency to assess outsiders’ chances of causing an upset on the basis of how they can contain the favourites.

Nullify their strong points and see how they react if the systems that have worked previously aren’t functioning with the usual efficiency.

It’s a reasonable approach, but only up to a point. What if the outsiders’ plan beyond merely trying to cancel out the opposition’s main strengths and actually go and attack them?

