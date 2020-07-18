IT is easy to suggest Liverpool's dip in fortunes since the Premier League resumed last month is irrelevant as they already have the title in the bag, but I would be concerned by what we have seen over the last few weeks.

The title celebrations following the last home game of the season at Anfield on Wednesday night will be a moment to savour for a great team, a wonderful manager and a club that has waited far too long to ink title No. 19 into the history books.

Yet hopes of breaking the 100-point barrier and eclipsing Manchester City's century of points from a couple of seasons back evaporated after the defeat at Arsenal last Wednesday and I feel the warning signs should be flashing for Jurgen Klopp on a couple of levels.

As far as this season is concerned, the points Liverpool have dropped in the last few weeks are not overly important as they made a mockery of the Premier League by winning 27 of their first 29 games.

Yet Klopp and his players had built-up a fear factor that sent shivers through their opponents before a ball was kicked in matches and that might just have been shaken by what we have seen in the last few matches.

Teams that may have looked at Liverpool and though they were in a class of their own for most of this season will see that they are beatable and they can make mistakes at the back, with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker guilty of uncharacteristic errors that handed Arsenal their fortunate 2-1 win.

So what has gone wrong? Clearly, concentration and motivation levels have also dipped as we have not seen the real Liverpool since the restart and while I would like to think a team that have set incredible standards for the last two season will click back into gear at the start of next season, Klopp must be worried with some of the signs he is seeing.

There are many comparisons with this Liverpool title win and the success of the team I was in the 1987/88 season, as we won the league with plenty to spare and switched off when the job was done. You want to keep going and win game after game, but you lose a bit of edge and that's all it takes for results to slip.

Kenny Dalglish (far right) in the dugout in his role as Liverpool manager in 1988 alongside coach Roy Evans (2nd right) and the club's record goalscorer Ian Rush (left).

At the start of the following season, Ian Rush was back at the club and our manager Kenny Dalglish started shaking up the team as he changed a winning formula and we lost our way a little, which can happen to the best of teams.

Klopp needs to make sure he doesn't allow that to happen to his team, as they need to find top gear from the start of next season and confirm they are ready to fight off the challenges that will come at them from right left and centre in what will be a close Premier League title race next season.

A few things have become clear in the last few weeks and first of those is the importance of Jordan Henderson to this Liverpool side.

The captain's absence was felt once more at Emirates Stadium, as his driving inspiration in midfield was missing and the statistics confirm Liverpool's win percentage increases dramatically when the skipper is in the line-up.

Also, I feel the players have lacked some clarity in the forward line and that is partly due to Roberto Firmino's lack of goals and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's eagerness to outscore each other in the race to finish as Liverpool's and possibly the Premier League's top scorer.

Klopp has continued to pick his first team since the title win was confirmed and he has done that in the hope that they will find their best form and finish the campaign in a bit of style, but it hasn't happened and it strengthens my view that a couple of signings are needed this summer to freshen things up.

This team have achieved so much over the last two seasons and they need to realign their targets now as they look to go again, with players who may have got a little comfortable in their position in the team needing some new faces in the dressing room to put them under a bit of pressure.

There have been rumours that Liverpool might make a move for Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara and while midfield is not an area that I feel they need to strengthen, that could change if Georginio Wijnaldum failed to sign an extension to his contract, which is due to expire next summer.

For me, the striking positions could do with a shake up as while I like Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino as back-up options, they might be good enough to sustain a title challenge if Mane or Salah are out for a long time.

Klopp also has to consider whether he can have a striker in Firmino who has just one game left to avoid going through an entire Premier League season without scoring a goal at Anfield. That is an incredible statistic for a striker in a team that has won the title so easily.

I feel Liverpool missed a trick when they failed to push forward with a deal to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and the fact that he will be wearing Chelsea colours next season makes could come back to haunt Liverpool if the Blues close the gap on the newly crowned champions.

I'd expected Manchester City to come roaring back next season, as well as Manchester United and it is hard to imagine Liverpool getting 90 points-plus once more, so this is a moment for the club to give Klopp some money and bring in some fresh talent.

Alex Ferguson's never shirked away from strengthening his Manchester United teams after they had enjoyed a success and he was ruthless when it came to dispensing with players he felt had passed their sell-by date.

I don't think there are any players who need to be shipped out at Liverpool right now, but I feel they need to add a couple to the squad this summer to keep things fresh and ensure there is strong competition for places.

Liverpool need to look at what has happened in their last few matches and appreciate that this team will not keep winning forever if they let their guard drop. I hope they go out and play like the champions they are to finish the season in style against Chelsea on Wednesday.

