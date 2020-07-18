| 14.9°C Dublin

Warning signs show Klopp needs to learn from how we lost our way after '88 title

John Aldridge

IT is easy to suggest Liverpool's dip in fortunes since the Premier League resumed last month is irrelevant as they already have the title in the bag, but I would be concerned by what we have seen over the last few weeks.

The title celebrations following the last home game of the season at Anfield on Wednesday night will be a moment to savour for a great team, a wonderful manager and a club that has waited far too long to ink title No. 19 into the history books.

Yet hopes of breaking the 100-point barrier and eclipsing Manchester City's century of points from a couple of seasons back evaporated after the defeat at Arsenal last Wednesday and I feel the warning signs should be flashing for Jurgen Klopp on a couple of levels.

