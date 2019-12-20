Vincent Hogan: 'A clear head in the Portrush storm made Shane 2019's shining star'

Shane Lowry was approaching the turn as it happened, winds buffeting the Dunluce links with 40mph gusts that now dragged down great, drenching sheets of rain from a wheeling sky. Staying upright became the challenge, never mind holding your nerve on the cusp of immortality.

All around him, the greatest golfers in the world floundered. JB Holmes, with whom Lowry had shared the half-way lead, was tumbling to an 87, the worst final round recorded at an Open since 1966. Dustin Johnson (76), Jordan Spieth (77), Justin Rose (79) and Matt Kuchar (79) were all about to sign cards that had to feel like admissions of defeat.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy had long since disappeared back home to the serenties of Florida.

Standing on the ninth tee, Lowry - still holding Tommy Fleetwood at bay - could have been forgiven feeling as if the 148th Open might as well be headed for decision in a high-pitching sea. "The weather was horrendously bad," he recalled later. "I've never seen rain like that on a golf course."

With the tournanament now such a wicked inquisition of resolve, Lowry needed - above all - to be clear-headed. Handing the driver back to caddie, Brian 'Bo' Martin, he made a decision. The onus to attack lay with others, not him. "I kept on telling myself that bogeys weren't going to hurt me" he said.

"If I made the odd bogey, I could still go on and win this thing."

History will recall Lowry's impossibly elegant, third-round 63 as the marquee statement of his Open win. But that Sunday 72, given the hostile press of history and conditions that were borderline unplayable, announced something deeper, something far more fundamental about the possibilities within his game.

It spoke of a high-wire nerve italicised on the very first hole when - facing a potential three-shot swing - Lowry nailed his tricky six-foot bogey putt as Fleetwood missed for birdie from two feet further. There and then, he declared himself ready to honour his promise not to revisit the sins of Oakmont.

Catapulted

Inevitably the story of the 2016 US Open found strong purchase in media questioning after Saturday's birdie blitz catapulted the Clara man four shots clear going into the final round of a major for the second time.

And he'd met that questioning with a clear understanding that the story of this Open Championship was about to be distilled down, worldwide, into an exploration of his own nerve. Could he hold it?

That Saturday 63 had been beautiful and free-flowing and, maybe in a perverse way, even pressure-free. The feckless north-westerly breeze of morning had petered out, Graeme McDowell sensing it die as his birdie, birdie finish gave him a fine three-under 68.

"I could feel the wind laying down," he said in the press room. "And I was like 'Don't you dare...'"

But lay down the wind did and, so, Saturday afternoon screamed opportunity, a great cavalry charge duly commencing, men like Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Spieth, Rose and Fleetwood all dipping deep into the red digits.

And Lowry flew with them, playing "in the zone" as he put it. He'd talk later of becoming "almost greedy" on the course, of wanting "to birdie every hole". He told us: "And I felt like I could. It was an incredible place to be in."

A birdie on 18 would have completed the joint lowest round ever recorded in a major. He missed the putt, but it didn't sting with much regret. Only Sunday could really do that.

Lowry's humility is one of the things that make him likeable. He doesn't do corporate speak; never feigns nervelessness. Can you imagine Tiger, Koepka, Johnson or McIlroy ever admitting to the need for a head-to-head with their coaches 24 hours before teeing off on a Thursday because of feeling "a bit uneasy"?

Or them talking about struggling to eat breakfast that Sunday morning? Of not even attempting to get down lunch?

The truth, of course, is that Lowry was never really meant to be the story of the Open's return to Portrush. From Monday to Thursday, the single, compelling Irish angle chased by the world's media was how peace had come to Northern Ireland. McIlroy, McDowell and Darren Clarke were all invited to tip-toe through the minefield.

Lowry? He wasn't called to the media tent. Only the Irish golf writers sought his opinion.

Yet, a January victory in Abu Dhabi, his first European Tour win since 2015, had communicated a conspicuous new steel in his game. And, if anything, the focus on others suited Lowry now, easing him into a tournament that he'd failed to make the cut in for four years.

McIlroy, by contrast, was the face of the tournament. The kid who'd shot 61 around Portrush as a 16-year-old; the superstar looking to end a five-year major famine.

Then that opening drive out of bounds decanting an ugly 79, meaning that even a blistering Friday 65 could not keep him alive for the weekend. Clarke, too, missed the cut and, suddenly, the Irish angle began to tilt towards two bearded figures who looked innately comfortable in one another's company.

It had been after round one of the 2018 Open at Carnoustie that Lowry parted company with his caddie of nine years, Dermot Byrne. When he first offered Martin the opportunity to replace him, the reply was a less than hopeful: "I'm doing something else at the minute!"

But they eventually formed an alliance, Lowry drawn to the calmness of someone for whom - as he puts it - "the consequences of failure are not that bad with him".

The two seemed to chat relentlessly through that stormy final round on Sunday, so many princes of the game swinging with all the panache of farmers wielding scythes. And so, slowly, clarity began to form on the northernmost tip of the island.

Shane Lowry, son of an Offaly All-Ireland winning footballer, was about to win the biggest tournament in golf. As he and Martin came strolling down 18, he spotted the tiny, yellow rain jacket being worn by his daughter, Iris, behind the green. And the sight of it made his eyes sting.

"I almost cried," he admitted later. "I said to Bo, 'God I'm welling up here.' And he goes 'Cop yourself on, because you've got a shot to hit here'.

"Once I hit it, I handed him the club and told him I loved him!"

Thereafter, the new champion put his own stamp on things, eschewing the tradition of a Monday morning press conference and heading instantly south for a week of blissful immersion into his new reality.

In winning this historic Open so close to home, Lowry did not simply add a €1.7million purse to that €1million cheque won in January, he took his place in the pantheon of greats.

Better still, he did it with the grace of someone recognising his essential good fortune in being talented at a game that shovels up such vast wealth to its stars.

In the media room afterwards, he revealed to the world how he'd spent the afternoon telling his caddie "how nervous I was, how scared I was, how much I didn't want to mess up".

But Lowry's real gift on a stormy July afternoon in Portrush had been to reveal none of that; to stay outwardly phlegmatic on a course carrying potential ruin at every turn. It was to somehow stay clear-headed when others, palpably, felt themselves under hopeless attack.

Lowry's greatest hour then fell just when, it seemed, it might take a concentration of naval and air support just to get people safely off the troubled links. He won by six shots.

It felt the width of an ocean.

