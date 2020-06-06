The Zombie Apocalypse didn't materialise. In March, we were like the US marines in the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan, rumbling towards the Normandy beaches in their landing crafts, fearing death would come for them at any second. Unlike those poor souls on D Day, many people are beginning to feel that we arrived on the beaches and the Germans were never there at all.

In the UK there is a vibrant coronabollocks constituency, on and off line, spearheaded by the likes of Peter Hitchens ("Britain has been infected by . . . a bad case of madness"). As though reality had been manipulated, and that the coronavirus panic was a sort of con job.

In that early panic, we embraced the lockdown north and south and for me, we were right to do so. The science was stark and terrifying, and if we are in any doubt about what might have happened, we can look across the Irish Sea and see England being ravaged under what might be the most inept government in modern political history. Having got Brexit done, the virus has done them over and it has been pitiful watching their daily attempts to present it as the greatest triumph since beating the West Germans in 1966.

Their official death toll of 41,000 is widely seen as chronically understated because of the method the government has chosen to count it, but do not be surprised to see that figure emblazoned on the side of a Tory battlebus some day soon, with a slogan saying 'Thank you to our NHS heroes'. Their chaotic response is the inevitable outcome of a lengthy assault on professionalism, competence and integrity by the Cummings project, leaving the UK with a governing party made up of yes men and women with no real influence or power. Ireland beware.

I was briefed by two eminent doctors in the North on or about March 14 and it was simply terrifying. What they were describing was a potential plague, with catastrophic loss of life. Predictions included up to 100,000 dead in the North, over 250,000 and perhaps as many as 500,000 in England, etc etc. The WHO, the Imperial College London team advising the UK government, and the Irish government's advisory group were all on the same page.

In the face of an unknown and unknowable enemy, those warnings were entirely appropriate and the steps taken since then were justifiable. But as citizens, through our lived experiences, we can now see a different reality. With each passing day we have seen minuscule fatalities. In the North, we are down to one a day. In the South, single figures. As Tim Brown, the renowned transplant surgeon put it last week, "the population of the entire island has played a blinder for the last three months, making major sacrifices for the good of elderly and vulnerable citizens. Because of this, only a tiny amount of the virus is left. Social distancing has caused this. Without human hosts to transfer to, the virus cannot survive."

The major disappointment is that the governments and health systems north and south (in common with all of the worst performing countries) didn't protect our care homes.

As the reality emerged, we were relieved, then impatient. We looked at Sweden and saw that they didn't have a lockdown at all. In a population of 10.2 million, they have lost 4,639 souls, half of them in care homes. Their rate of 454 deaths per million of the population is only slightly higher than the South (341 per million) and the north (281 per million).

Having made the sacrifices, we were ready for our reward. The question on everyone's lips for the last month has been, 'When can we go back to the games?' All the time, psychological milestones were being passed. The cover of The Racing Post had a full page photo of Frankie Dettori in a sinister looking black face mask, with a quote from the great jockey saying he wants to equal Lester Piggott's record of riding at the highest level until he is 59. We look to the Germans as models of common sense and scientific logic ('Vorsprung durch Technik') with an exemplary approach to the virus and a formidable leader who is herself an eminent scientist.

We see that their Bundesliga is already up and running. We see that snooker and horse racing resumed behind closed doors last Monday. Golf, cricket and rugby league are slated to restart in August. They may just be television events, but the virtual world is a seamless part of our reality.

Most immediately for Gaels, the 20 Premier League soccer clubs have resumed full contact training with games kicking off on June 17, starting with Arsenal playing pretty football for a while then losing to a more determined Manchester City.

In South Korea, where their state-of-the-art contact tracing and public health systems have largely expelled the virus, their K League has been on the go since mid-May. They have yet to allow spectators at games, but have filled the gap imaginatively. For FC Seoul's recent home game against Gwangju, the stand was populated with blow-up sex dolls waving FC Seoul's flags. When the club was fined 100 million KRW (roughly €80,000), a club spokesperson said without any hint of irony that the incident had been "blown out of proportion."

Perhaps the Koreans got the idea from the 1993 All-Ireland semi-final between ourselves and the Dubs when a large blow-up doll in a Dublin jersey was passed around Hill 16 throughout the game. Perhaps a Hill 16 full of blow-up dolls in Dublin jerseys could be used to provide atmosphere for Dublin's six in a row game? Though this might be very confusing for the Kerry players, none of whom will ever have seen such a thing. Blow-up dolls are not, as I understand it, readily available in the land of the Healy-Raes, God bless us and save us from the very thought.

Unlike the Premier League, which is a paragon of corporate insincerity, the GAA is in a very strong position of trust. At the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, our leaders acted swiftly, decisively, correctly and all round in a way that made us proud to be Gaels. As Peter Canavan remarked once, in the North we take our leadership from the GAA, not Stormont nor Westminster. Up here there has been what one senior Croke Park official recently described as "an incredible compliance with our lockdown rules". So, when it comes to loosening those rules and creating a path back to the games, the GAA is in a position of great strength.

Colm O'Rourke, for example, has bemoaned the fact that the pitches were closed and remain closed and as always, his message is powerful and deserving of close attention.

But for me, closing the pitches altogether made a powerful statement at a time when we had no idea how catastrophic this virus might be. Of less importance, it also meant that our kids couldn't gather in large groups and that the GAA wasn't being battered on social media with clips of rowdy gatherings and the like. Instead, we sucked it up for the common good and for our elderly and infirm and if we were going too far, well it was better than not going far enough. The net result is that the GAA has come through this pristine.

Our leadership has not squandered this position of strength and the pathway back to games announced on Friday is exemplary. There is always an element of risk in human life, but the risk involved in this plan is very small indeed. An important backdrop to the GAA's thinking is that all our school kids, North and South, will be back at school by the end of August anyway. Socially distanced classrooms are impossible. If they are going to be in school all day, why can they not play the games? In the circumstances, their phased return is a no-brainer. Once that principle is accepted, the rest flows naturally.

I am delighted that the first step will be to reopen the walking areas at our pitches from tomorrow. This may seem a small step, but it is a very important one, since it emphasizes the community aspect of the GAA and allows members of all ages to return to an old friend. Nothing like strolling round the grounds on a mild summer's evening shooting the breeze with old pals.

The likely model for the inter-county championship is a return to the pre-Super 8 model (meaning the resumption of the qualifier system) with the entire championship condensed into around eight to 10 weeks, the final being played in mid-December. A one-off All-Ireland knock-out series would be very attractive but I think there are two things that will prevent this happening. One, the TV companies would be looking for significant discount. Two, the provincial councils would be strongly opposed since a successful All-Ireland series would diminish the argument for retaining the provinces. The Dubs will not be coming to Celtic Park.

Then there is the issue of spectators. On this front, the current thinking is that ground capacity will be divided by around three, only seating areas can be used and the seats that can be used will be marked out to ensure the safest possible social distancing. So, for example, Croke Park's capacity would be around 21,000, allowing the games to proceed with the necessary connection between supporters, families, friends and team maintained. We are not, after all, soccer.

What we could not have done was to prioritise county football and hurling over club, allowing it to proceed on the basis that greater resources could be devoted to safety while mothballing the clubs, something that would have represented an enormous breach of faith, shattered the idea of a shared journey, and finally divorced the elite level from the rest of us. We see this gross insincerity clearly across the Irish Sea, where Premier League clubs have carried out more Covid-19 tests (2,752) than the entire UK did in the first two weeks of the outbreak. Only the top tiers are resuming. Below that, there is nothing, and the grassroots can suck on it.

As Jonathan Liew put it in his column in the Guardian: "Football, the original people's sport, the sport anyone could play anywhere, has been shrunk into an elite pursuit, the preserve of the very richest alone. We know what the real story is here: the billion-pound hole in the broadcast deal needed to be filled with something, anything. Football has never been entirely free of the profit motive but rarely has it felt less like a vital service and more like a commodity: a commercial obligation."

The GAA had difficult decisions to make. The important thing is that they made them on the basis that we are all in this together.