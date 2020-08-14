| 17.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

United are not a million miles away from challenging for the Premier League next season

Richard Dunne

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is enjoying the winning feeling (Peter Powell/NMC Pool) Expand

Close

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is enjoying the winning feeling (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is enjoying the winning feeling (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)

PA

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is enjoying the winning feeling (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)

When Manchester United were at their peak, it would have been seen as a failure of a season if they just about qualified for the Champions League and the only trophy they won was the Uefa Cup.

In fact, I don't think United had a season like that for most of the time I was playing against them.

Now they have a chance to win the Europa League - if they can get past Sevilla tomorrow night - and if they do that, the season will have been a success for them.

Related Content