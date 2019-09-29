Tony Ward: 'The World Cup dream is still alive but we have to restore tempo and intensity'

To be fair a number of our 12-person jury pointed towards the host nation but more likely against the Scots than the Irish.

I doubt I am alone when confessing shell shock at the defeat we witnessed in the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa.

I will be the first to hold up both hands and confess to not seeing this one coming. Buoyed by the strength of selection on the back of the Scottish performance in round one, I expected this to be the usual ‘slow to start, easy to accelerate’ typical Japanese encounter.

By that I mean ropey and close for the opening quarter before our no-nonsense, pressure-based game took control. That we would eventually squeeze the energy out of them was foregone in my mind and I have no problem admitting as much.

On all previous evidence, not least the opening Irish and Japanese performances against the Scots and Russians respectively, there could be but one logical outcome and that would be at least a four-try bonus-point win for the team in green.

Reality this morning is a very different place. This wasn’t North Korea bouncing out the Italians at the football World Cup in 1966 or perhaps more relevantly Japan overcoming the Springboks at the death in Brighton four years ago.

The Irish defence line wait for Japan to play a pass during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Ireland at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka on September 28, 2019. Photo: William West/Getty Images

It didn’t compare to those major upsets because Japan controlled this win some way out from the final whistle.

And to add to the merit of this success, it wasn’t as if we played particularly badly. The opening quarter was good and following Rob Kearney’s try, converted by Jack Carty, we entered the second quarter precisely where Joe Schmidt, Andy Farrell and the rest would have wanted us to be.

The Japanese, as expected, were consistently changing the point of contact and doing everything possible to avoid the type of vice grip that we at this point, when on song, impose better than almost any other side.

To borrow from boxing parlance while we took the opening round (quarter) they took the next three, scoring 16 unanswered points.

To those criticising Joey Carbery for the haste with which he kicked the final play off the park, I suggest it prudent to hold fire. That losing bonus point could prove the difference between quarter-final qualification and not.

It’s hard to believe we are having to assess every permutation but our strategic positioning in Group A is now up in the air.

And let’s be clear here. We lost to the better side playing the better and more appropriate rugby on the day. There is no argument. That is fact, not opinion.

They missed two kickable penalties and had four more try-scoring opportunities with the bounce of the ball twice going our way in the opposite corners before Josh van der Flier in the first half and Keith Earls close to the end of the second prevented further embarrassment by way of last-ditch cover-sweeping.

We went from taking the fizz and energy out of the opposition and the crowd in the opening quarter to conceding cheap possession in the second, particularly at times when the Scottish modus operandi needed to be the only way to play on the day.

Japan's Pieter Labuschagne in action

And I do not accept that the six-day turnaround should have made a whit of difference to a squad of fully-fit professional athletes – the injured Jack Conan apart.

Indeed, the third-quarter stats revealed almost 80 per cent possession to the home side and rabid fans now at fever pitch in sensing blood. Wave after wave of Japanese ball-carrying followed with the impetus tangible at the introduction of benched skipper Michael Leitch.

His arrival coincided with the great divide in appetite and performance from then to the end. It might be stretching it to suggest Leitch was the catalyst but his impact was astronomical.

From an Irish perspective Van der Flier, Garry Ringrose and Earls, chiefly that point-securing tackle, had their moments while Carty was particularly effective when doing his own thing being the central figure in creating tries for Ringrose and Kearney.

Johnny Sexton’s presence might have helped but in all honesty such was the Japanese desire I doubt it very much.

There were promising signs in that opening half when for a time we unleashed the shackles and with it caught a glimpse of an offloading game which could deliver so much.

All is not yet lost, we should – and I expect will – qualify for the last eight but with the host nation now in control of the key to likely quarter-final opponents.

We have two games in the right order to allow Schmidt ‘rest up’ many front-line troops. To choose any other option against the Russians would be tantamount to hara-kiri or rugby suicide.

The Samoan game would then offer the chance to reintroduce the first-choice line-up (injuries allowing) set to face the Springboks or Kiwis a week later.

Despite the tag, we were not the number one team in the world last week but equally we are nowhere near as bad as some might have us now believe.

As good as we were in Yokohama, we were at the opposite end of that spectrum, especially in the second half, on Saturday. A week, or more specifically six days, is a long time at this World Cup. That said, no trophy was won or medals handed out. It’s still all to play for.

Defeat to the Japanese is a reality check post-Scotland and a timely reminder that only when we play high-intensity, up-tempo rugby to the maximum of our ability on either side of the ball, and for the full 80, can we hope to advance where no Irish squad has gone before.

Despite Saturday’s setback that dream is still alive.

