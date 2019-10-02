Tony Ward: 'Joe Schmidt's captaincy decision is a strange call for two reasons'

Well, in the last few days since Shizuoka and today in Kobe City (kick-off 11.15am Irish time) under the guise of his new on-field commander-in-chief (Johnny Sexton), Joe Schmidt will be looking not just to remount the horse but for an immediate response by way of an emphatic clear round.

Make no mistake, we’ve have had our blip – one destined to live with us forever – and are now in knock-out territory where only winning will see us survive.

A bonus-point win and nothing less, followed by the same against the Samoans and a place in the quarter-final (our minimum objective) will have been achieved.

The likely opposition in that game is now out of our hands, although I have a suspicion it could still be the Springboks, but let us control what we can control and let everything beyond that look after itself.

Last Saturday in Shizuoka was depressing not just because we lost but even more so because of the manner in which we played… or didn't, if we are to be much more honest and accurate.

For Ireland against Scotland read the Japanese against us. I stand open to correction here but I don’t think any other team sport carries a greater emphasis on psychological preparation into the Test arena than rugby union.

And from an Irish perspective when we are good – as against the Scots – we are very, very good but when we are bad – as against the hosts – we can be awful.

We are black or white with little room for shades of grey. But we are now in knockout territory albeit against the weakest team in the group so nothing short of a five-point return is acceptable.

I would hope that Russian team manager Zorik Masandilov captured the mood in the Irish camp earlier in the week when saying: “I don’t think that they will feel sorry for us.”

Of course, coach and former IRFU employee Mark McDermott as well as skipper Vasily Artemyev (both ex-Blackrock schoolboys) have a more realistic handle on the pressure currently building within the Irish camp.

Opportunity now knocks to diffuse that pressure and, with it, help restore confidence and morale to a shaken Ireland squad. To that end, Schmidt has made a fair fist of this selection.

Ireland's players work out during a training session ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Russia, in Kobe. Photo: Yohei Fukuyama/AP

For a number of players such as Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn and either Rhys Ruddock or Jordi Murphy, it could be their only substantial run in Japan unless injury dictates otherwise.

It is an entire Munster tight five which ought make things so much easier, albeit at a level up. Add in Peter O’Mahony and it makes for six of the Munster eight plus CJ Stander in the replacement line-up.

The captaincy issue intrigues. Hardly a decision set to boost O’Mahony’s confidence at this point whilst a strange call too, given Sexton’s demeanour in the position for Leinster.

But it is what it is with Schmidt never leaving any doubt over any decision in relation to Sexton and his on-field leadership since he (Schmidt) took control. Sexton represents the main man’s eyes, ears and football intellect in the heat of the action.

Transferring the captaincy wouldn’t be my read but I get the rationale. As for those likely to figure beyond this game and on into the Samoan match in which the likely quarter-final line-up will get a run?

For Tadhg Beirne, one from Ruddock, Murphy and also it would seem for O’Mahony, there is a case to be made and form to be laid bare.

I would still see O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Stander as the starting back-row but the issue surrounding captaincy for this game has muddied the waters.

Ireland's players take part in a training session in Kobe

All eight backs have to be in the shake-up for selection from here.

It will be interesting to see if Schmidt has the luxury of giving Joey Carbery some game-time in the scrum-half slot. That said Carbery’s flexibility from 12 out will see him continue as versatility replacement and shadow out-half ahead of Jack Carty.

I am an Andrew Conway fan and while Keith Earls on the right with Jacob Stockdale on the left makes for the better balance, I see the dilemma for Schmidt in choosing between Conway and Larmour for that wing slot in Stockdale’s absence.

The big Ulsterman is a certain starter in my book although much like the rest (with the possible exceptions of James Ryan and Garry Ringrose) he was at best average against the host nation.

Given the issues over Chris Farrell (who has also been very good) and Robbie Henshaw, the Bundee Aki/Ringrose partnership has to be in pole position pending form against Russia.

