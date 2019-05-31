Tomás Ó Sé: 'A team in green and gold will always be measured against the best'

Down that road lies bloody madness. I began falling into that trap last weekend after watching their demolition of Louth and had to snap myself out of it fairly smartly. Why? You end up thinking they might just exist in another galaxy.

On Sunday night, I took to writing down the players who — for one reason or another — got no game-time in Portlaoise. Fellas like Bernard Brogan, Eric Lowndes, Paddy Andrews, Dean Rock, Eoin Murchan and Jonny Cooper. And this, of course, was without even factoring in a possible mid-season sighting of Diarmuid Connolly.

Their strength-in-depth is frightening.

Kerry head to Ennis without Peter Crowley (long-term), Gavin White, Dara Moynihan and Jack Barry. Are the two lists comparable? No. Do Kerry have a hell of a lot of ground to make up? Absolutely.

All that said, Clare v Kerry has the feel of a bit of a charade too. Kerry will win. By how much probably depends on how Colm Collins sets up his Clare team. But anybody trying to sell this Munster Championship as anything but a waiting-room for Kerry hasn’t been paying attention.

Put it this way, nothing I expect to see between now and the evening of June 22 (Munster final day) will go any distance towards re-assuring me about Kerry’s chances at the business end of the championship.

You can see incremental improvement in the team, no question. A hell of a lot of hard work has, clearly, gone into getting this team ready. My information is that no Kerry team has put more into their preparation than Peter Keane’s in terms of establishing a template that will make them harder to play against. But I still worry about how they'll cope against the top teams. Teams that go for the jugular.

Kerry manager Peter Keane, pictured during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final against Mayo at Croke Park last March. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

So let’s not beat around the bush here.

The questions hanging over Kerry are defensive questions. Yet they centre on midfield and attack, on people up the field doing their job when not in possession. Solve that issue and Kerry will be a long way down the road to being a serious team.

Other questions I can’t wait to see answered: How will Kerry use their own kick-outs? How will they deal with the opposition's? How will they mix up the way they attack? Listen, I could talk about Kerry football all day and night and still end up with a hundred questions.

Johnny Bradley is a stats man with The Sunday Game and throughout a game he sends us WhatsApp updates on a variety of match-facts. What I got from him during the Mayo-Roscommon game was fascinating. Because it struck me that, if you were looking at those stats without knowing the final score, you’d assume that Mayo had won comfortably.

They had 42 attacks compared to Roscommon's 30. They had 37 shots to Roscommon's 26. They scored 17 times to Roscommon's 14 — though, of course, two of those Roscommon scores were goals. Mayo had 15 wides too; Roscommon had eight. And, crucially, three other Mayo shots fells short.

Now it strikes me that those stats highlight Mayo's problems as being the polar opposite of Kerry's.

In other words, Mayo almost always win around the middle; they scrap ferociously on breaks; they drive forward with real venom. But imagine giving this Kerry team 42 attacks. They'd put up a huge score against almost anyone.

Football's not that simple though. We’ve been saying for years that Mayo lack that clinical edge in attack. They're one of the best teams we've seen and, let's be honest, one denied an All-Ireland up to now only by having the misfortune to exist at the same time as arguably the greatest side to ever play the game.

But Mayo's score percentage from shots taken last Saturday night just wasn't good enough. A familiar story.

Now here's the perverse thing. I have a suspicion that Mayo are still better equipped to trouble Dublin at the sharp end of the season than Kerry might be. Why? Because the Dubs are more than happy to meet Kerry's wishes, going toe-to-toe on the basis that, at the peak of their powers, they'll win any shoot-out.

And Kerry's difficulty is that Dublin are the exception to the rule here. In other words, the only team willing to play on those terms. Tyrone? Galway? Donegal? Mayo even? They all play with a harder edge at the back. With a starting point of defensive solidity.

Kerry's Paul Geaney

A lot was made of Kerry beating Dublin in the National League, but the Dubs’ work-rate that night in Tralee was nowhere near what I saw from them against Louth last Sunday. People say that you learn nothing from looking at a thrashing, but I’d argue that’s not always the case.

Because to me, Dublin’s body language showed that Jim Gavin had used their poor League as a stick to beat them with. Maybe, in hindsight, it suited him not to win it, to only start their season properly in May.

In Kerry, the word transition never gets much traction. It can't. A team in green and gold will always be measured against the best, always be judged at end-of-season on whether or not Sam Maguire is in the county. Peter Keane knows that. The players know it.

The fact that this is a young Kerry team means nothing. If you're good enough, your age is irrelevant. So it's not as if Kerry's problems defending against fast, direct ball comes with any kind of asterisk underneath. There can be no soft landings here.

Just because you're only 20 won't buy you any kindness if you're not applying pressure on your opponent. If you don't have the selflessness and work-rate to hunt down a defender trying to take the ball out of defence; to tackle high up the field.

Listen, Keane knows this better than anyone. My information is that Kerry’s training has placed huge emphasis on forwards doing their defensive jobs, on making sure that nobody dances out past them unchallenged. It’s nine weeks now since the League final defeat to Mayo and those weeks have been spent pushing home the message that this Kerry team will have to work harder off the ball than maybe any Kerry team has ever done.

That work has to start with number 15 and be consistent all the way back to eight and nine. Because Kerry’s backs haven’t a prayer against the serious teams if the team-mates in front of them aren’t slowing down the opposition ball.

That requires smart tackling, not some of the clumsy nonsense we saw from Fermanagh against Donegal. I’m talking about hard body challenges, not stupid slapping. This responsibility will start with James O’Donoghue, Paul Geaney and David Clifford. They have to set the tone.

Because, when people talk about Dublin’s humility, they’re not talking about fellas being modest about themselves.

They’re talking about the kind of work ethic that has a corner-forward, Paul Mannion, back making tackles on the edge of his own square. That’s real humility. Working like dogs for the communal good. It’s seldom seen, but that work limits the amount of ball coming into your defence and, just as importantly, diminishes the quality of what does get through.

Like, Kerry have an unbelievably talented forward line. But I maintain they need to put one dog in there at wing-forward. By dog, I don’t mean to be insulting. I mean a player willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good. That man, for me, is probably Michael Geaney. Maybe not somebody who’ll spread fear in the opposition, but a man who’ll bring that hard edge to complement the silky skills around him.

Let me be clear here, I’m not looking for a player to be dirty. But I think we’ve lacked that kind of man of steel in the Kerry attack since Paul Galvin retired. Someone with an absolutely ferocious work ethic, but who is creative too. Someone who can take a score. A rare breed.

I also find it a little astonishing that Kerry have not made a project of moulding someone into a specialist man-marker. We still have nobody you could say categorically will mark the opposition’s danger-man. Look at James Morgan coming in as a sub for Armagh last weekend. Their number 17 and I’m watching him do a man-marking job that set me thinking ‘I’d love a player like that in Kerry!’

He’s exactly what Kerry don’t have.

Do you remember Jonny Cooper when he first came on the scene? A wing-back with DCU and Na Fianna who is now one of the best man-markers in the country. Think that happened by chance? Cooper was moulded into the player he is today.

If you look at Kerry and the players being mentioned for that kind of role. Crowley is gone for the season; Jack Sherwood was badly exposed in the League final and now starts at number six; Jason Foley didn’t get a minute of action in the League.

I’m really surprised then to see Shane Enright at seven; Tom Sullivan at four. I thought David Moran was still injured.

All that said, we’re not going to know the stuff we need to know about this team until the Super 8s.

And my concern is that I cannot really see a Kerry man-marker to look after the likes of Conor McManus, Michael Murphy or even a Conor Cox. So I’m going to be far more interested in what Kerry are doing off the ball against Clare tonight than on it. The way Kerry want to set up offensively means they have no choice but to try and slow opposition ball down, make the hits, apply pressure everywhere they can.

It’s not about simply placing bodies back. It’s about people working back when they need to. There's a big difference. I’d say we're going to see an incredible work-rate from the team. I certainly hope so.

I’d be very surprised if Clare go man-to-man this time, given what happened them last year. Realistically, this is about damage limitation for Collins and his team. That said, one thing that’s pretty clear is that people don’t fear Kerry now. And the only way to change that is to come out with what I’d call controlled madness.

Playing in Ennis, Clare will undoubtedly improve on that poor performance they gave against Waterford. They could even push Kerry for a while. But, with the right focus on work-rate, they should still be seen off with something to spare.

Everybody knows Kerry want to play beautiful football, but the real world doesn't accommodate that. They have to learn how to beat all sorts and the fundamental of that is work-rate.

Kerry went into the Super 8s last year with a certain naivety. That can't happen again. They've got to be cuter and, yes, even a bit more cynical if need be.

Can they do that? It’ll be July before we have an answer.

