| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tom Brady's epic grip on America's game is a glorious act of defiance against the tyranny of the passing years

Roy Curtis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as the Buccs advanced to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Expand

Close

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as the Buccs advanced to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as the Buccs advanced to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as the Buccs advanced to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

If it is just another impossible number from Tom Brady's neon-lit, eternal career, it is one that slams into the chest as joltingly as a perfectly spiralled first down pass from America's Golden Arm.  

Frank Lampard is younger than gridiron's eternal prince.

How on earth can that possibly be?

Most Watched

Privacy