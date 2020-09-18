| 13.1°C Dublin

Thiago is a serious signing and another piece in the Liverpool puzzle

Richard Dunne

Liverpool's new signing Thiago poses as he celebrates winning the 2020 Champions League with former club Bayern Munich Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Expand

We have just seen one and could see another big statement from Liverpool this weekend which will have a big say, even this early in the season, in whether or not they will finish as champions again.

After getting the deal to sign Thiago over the line, if they can then go and beat Chelsea on Sunday, we’ll have a clearer idea if they can do what’s expected of them and secure back-to-back titles.

Liverpool have two big tests on the way, Chelsea and then Arsenal, and we’ll know after those two how strong they are.

