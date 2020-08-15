These last few months have given us a glimpse of what the future of the GAA might look like

We march on. Not blindly but there is a certain darkness, with increasing concern about the All-Ireland championships.

The club scene is certainly a bright spot at the moment. Everyone is involved, from the best player in the country to the lowest rank. When has it happened that every county player was training and playing with their club in August?

Club players are really taking to this, having their own players with them every week is both novel and inspiring. It was the way things were supposed to be before the juggernaut of the ever-expanding county game took over.

Now we face a new dilemma. Restrictions on the numbers at games means county board finances will be in rag order this year and this problem does not look like going away any time soon.

Even if thousands were again allowed at games, there are still a lot of people who won’t be going back to being spectators for the foreseeable future. Older and more vulnerable people will stay away.

A match steward ahead of the Dublin SFC match between Clontarf and St. Vincent's at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A match steward ahead of the Dublin SFC match between Clontarf and St. Vincent's at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

With very little money available to cover the necessities of running football and hurling, where does that leave the funding of an expensive county side?

More important than spending on county teams, in no particular order, are full-time secretaries, improvements to facilities and full-time coaches who do most of their best work in primary schools. Then there are the clubs, and after that the county teams.

A good county side can inspire the youth and can also be a money-making machine if successful. Other activities can benefit from that.

However, the reality for most counties is that they are struggling financially and spending vast sums on county team preparations is simply a non-runner now.

We are likely to go back to a more pure form of amateurism, or else counties that do not have a big sponsor will just show up for games without as much preparation.

Those counties whose sponsors have deep pockets will still get the best, thus exaggerating the gap between rich and poor.

Those who call for a return to the old values of being strictly amateur should be careful what they wish for. The word amateur comes from the Latin amator which means lover.

It basically means that you do it for the love of the game. In the past it was a method of exclusion. Only the elite could afford to take part on this basis, so the working class were excluded.

That was the basis of a lot of English sports, they were for the middle and upper classes. We hardly want to go back to that.

A county team may now have to trim all the extras to survive. It will be interesting if some county boards tell their players that there will be no travelling expenses, no extra gear, no meals after training and the management team will be slimmed down to a manager and a few selectors.

You can’t do without a doctor and a physio as you must look after injuries and the general wellbeing of players.

But there is a vast industry now built up around county teams with all types of personnel part of the backroom operation. It is interesting to note that this cost €30m to finance in 2019.

The total gate receipts were €36m in the same year so there was only a €6m profit, if you want to call it that, from inter-county activity. The difference, of course, is that the €30m had to be made up locally while the €36m went into central funds.

In one way, this pandemic offers an opportunity. The GAA at central level should be borrowing a minimum of €100m to finance the upgrading of a number of county grounds.

Money will never be as cheap and should be borrowed over 50 years, like they do in Australia. Improve the facilities, but don’t let the money be a noose around your neck either. That sort of capital expecditure would do wonders for local economies.

Now we come to the hard decisions on the current spending side. Funds are going to be more limited so scarce resources have to be divided between competing forces. Priorities will have to be set.

As each training session for county teams costs a small fortune, the first and obvious way to save money is to reduce the number of get-togethers. There is often no obvious link between quantity and quality anyway so there may be no reduction in standards as a result.

Some of those closely tied to county teams as advisers or whatever won’t want that. They get paid per session, so the more the merrier.

GAA president John Horan. Photo: Sportsfile

GAA president John Horan. Photo: Sportsfile

The cost of catering is enormous, but again, it is possible to cut back. Instead of all these fancy diets where you eat nuts, grapes, pasta, less red meat and always have a bottle of water in hand, we might go back to traditional food.

If a man had a bowl of porridge in the morning with some brown bread; cabbage, spuds with a bit of meat for dinner and some scrambled or boiled eggs with raw vegetables, that would be enough to keep the human engine firing efficiently.

A lot of the new fads are costly and no better (maybe a lot worse) than our parents and grandparents ate. And I’m leaving out the buttermilk. The delicate constitution of modern man might not be able to tolerate that.

Anyway, my point is that a lot of young people who are part of county squads would not die of hunger if they were not fed before and after training and on match days.

It is a strange that club players don’t look for expenses to play for their club, often travelling long distances at their own expense. They are the real amators, the lovers of the game.

These last few months have given us a glimpse of what the future of the GAA might look like.

Every county has a thriving club scene at the moment, freed from the tyranny that the county game sometimes imposes. Games are being played on Friday evenings and other week nights without complaint.

At county level it is not possible to have such local fixtures as the GPA feel that if players had to play a game then they would need a half day off from work, bringing compensation into the equation.

Why not show up an hour before and play the game, just as they all do with club championships, and free up weekends?

Now the GPA are seeing the light and have proposed a shorter county season. Hopefully from this experience there will be a better way. Reality should dawn.

No team from the second, third or fourth division is going to win the All-Ireland. Will those county boards bankrupt themselves for one or two championship matches?

This is not defeatism. More like waking up and smelling the roses.