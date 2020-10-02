| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There was an element of Cantona about Connolly - I remember thinking he could take me to the cleaners any moment

Tomás Ó Se

Enigmatic St Vincent’s man will always have special place in affections of Hill 16

&quot;That was always the fear playing him. That he&rsquo;d go for the jugular&quot; - Diarmuid Connolly celebrates putting his side 4 points ahead of Kerry in the closing minutes of the 2013 All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

&quot;That was always the fear playing him. That he&rsquo;d go for the jugular&quot; - Diarmuid Connolly celebrates putting his side 4 points ahead of Kerry in the closing minutes of the 2013 All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

"That was always the fear playing him. That he’d go for the jugular" - Diarmuid Connolly celebrates putting his side 4 points ahead of Kerry in the closing minutes of the 2013 All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

"That was always the fear playing him. That he’d go for the jugular" - Diarmuid Connolly celebrates putting his side 4 points ahead of Kerry in the closing minutes of the 2013 All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Diarmuid Connolly once asked me to swap jerseys after a Railway Cup game in Parnell Park, but – at the time – it wasn’t something I liked to do.

So I told him it was already promised to someone and, if I’m honest, that’s a decision I regret now. My young fella got pretty much all of my jerseys when I was playing, though I did make an exception once with Kieran McGeeney. More’s the pity I didn’t do likewise with Connolly.

Because to me, he’s been the most loved Dublin footballer of their golden age.

Related Content