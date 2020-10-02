Diarmuid Connolly once asked me to swap jerseys after a Railway Cup game in Parnell Park, but – at the time – it wasn’t something I liked to do.

So I told him it was already promised to someone and, if I’m honest, that’s a decision I regret now. My young fella got pretty much all of my jerseys when I was playing, though I did make an exception once with Kieran McGeeney. More’s the pity I didn’t do likewise with Connolly.

Because to me, he’s been the most loved Dublin footballer of their golden age.

It seems to me that the Hill always recognised him as a flawed genius and that status just endeared him to supporters even more. People who know Connolly say he’s a very nice guy, but, on a personal level, he remains a mystery and I’m sure not many get beyond that hard, exterior shell.

I’ve a friend who’d be tight with a lot of the current Dublin players but whenever I ask him about Connolly, his reply is invariably: ‘Tomás, I don’t know him!’

That said, one thing I do know about Diarmuid Connolly is that he turned me inside out in the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final.

I actually played alright on the day, but he still burnt me for three points from play. Most fellas you’d mark might have a handful of tricks, but Connolly had no end of them.

I remember at one stage in that game thinking that he could take me to the cleaners at any moment, but he’d pass the ball when, if he had taken me on, 100 per cent I was gone. If I’d been the Dublin coach, I’d have been screaming at him to go at me every opportunity he got.

Because that was always the fear playing him. That he’d go for the jugular.

How good was he? I’ve never seen any player with a better kick off the outside of the boot, long or short. He had extraordinary balance, power and easy pace too. To me, he was just someone who made the difficult stuff look easy.

Still, it’s hardly unfair to ask if he always got the best out of himself. Bearing in mind that his senior inter-county debut came back in ’07, a personal haul of just two All-Stars seems fairly modest for someone of his talent.

And yet, Jim Gavin – essentially – broke his own rules for Connolly last year. Would he have done that for any other player? I very much doubt it.

In doing so, I believe he was acknowledging the player’s uniqueness. I mean just think about the gamble he was taking in bringing back someone whose first preference had been a summer in America? In putting him into a match-day squad ahead of an exemplary individual like Bernard Brogan?

Reading Brogan’s book, ‘The Hill’, the scale of that gamble is crystal clear. In fact, there’s a passage that goes right to the heart of it. “Last summer while Dermo was in Boston, I was slaving up that hill in Saggart, rehabbing that knee every day,” writes Brogan of his battle to return from a cruciate injury.

“Last December I put in 16 6.30am gym sessions hoping to get some game-time in the league only to be left sitting on the bench or sitting at home. I’ve waited patiently again this summer for my chance.”

Brogan is open too in revealing how he finally confronted Gavin about the clear contradiction in all he routinely preached with his indulgence of Connolly.

“If you had given me a fifth, a tenth, a hundredth of the energy and encouragement you’ve given Diarmuid, I’d have taken your hand off,” he recalls telling his manager. Brogan makes it clear throughout that he has no issue on a personal level with Connolly, a long-time friend. His issue is with what he considers a double standard.

And I can’t help but wonder how differently those words might be structured today if, say, Kerry were now reigning All-Ireland champions. If Dublin’s five-in-a-row bid had run aground in last year’s drawn final.

Bear in mind that the four-in-a-row was secured while Connolly was in Boston. It could only be human nature that fellas’ backs would be up then watching him pitch up at training mid-season one year later, essentially only because some issue with his passport meant he couldn’t summer in the US again.

That was an extraordinary chance for Gavin to take and one, I’d imagine, that caused him a few sleepless nights.

But it tells you something fundamental about Connolly too that he was willing to take it. He still saw in him a game-changer. Somebody who could be the difference.

Personally, I’m not quite sure any other player in GAA history has been judged as publicly as Diarmuid Connolly. You hear stories about someone like Christy Ring and almost casual anecdote about how he’d think nothing of pulling a mean stroke if he felt it was warranted. It seems to me that that so-called ‘edge’ to his game almost added to the ‘Ringy’ legend.

But Connolly couldn’t look crooked at someone without it becoming a story.

I’m not for a second downplaying the bad stuff. He had a short fuse and that fuse got him into trouble far too often. For sure, opponents yanked his tail. But do you not think opponents tried yanking Gooch’s tail in his time? Or Maurice Fitz’s. Or Peter Canavan’s?

Connolly stepped over the line too frequently. Nobody can deny that.

But he was also, plainly, ill at ease with the scrutiny those moments brought. I certainly never got the impression he particularly enjoyed the limelight.

To me, he’s always radiated this message of ‘Just leave me be!’

Like I was reading yesterday that he never actually started and finished a game for Dublin in the three-and-a-half years since that 2017 altercation with linesman, Ciarán Brannigan, in Portlaoise. That incident was, in some respects, maybe the beginning of the end of his inter-county career.

But how perverse is that?

That one of the great players of the modern age would suffer such consequences from losing his rag in a non-event game against Carlow. On some level, maybe that captures the Connolly enigma perfectly. How he could get sucked into stuff even in games carrying zero threat to Dublin.

When you broke the Brannigan incident down, my view was that he suffered rough justice. Connolly was constantly putting up with what you might call ‘special attention’ and this was just one of those occasions when he didn’t handle it well.

So, deep down, I wonder did he just become fed up with all that kind of noise in the end?

You’d hear stories about incidents when he’d be out socialising and it was clear that plenty of people saw only opportunity in his short fuse. And that’s the trouble with camera-phones now. Everything is for public consumption. You look at someone like Harry Maguire getting into trouble in Greece and it strikes you that if Manchester United’s captain, with all the wealth and privilege his status brings, can’t avoid confrontation, what hope the amateur GAA superstar?

I’ve always felt there was an element of Eric Cantona about Connolly. Just that remote, solitary quality.

Of course, his retirement might be down to nothing more complex than the idea of a championship behind closed doors just holding no appeal now. We’ve seen Colm Cavanagh step away in Tyrone and, no question, the psychological aspect of preparing properly for this year’s championship must be uniquely challenging.

That said, I still believe that Dublin are the only one of what we might call the major counties who can, essentially, pace their way into December.

You look at Munster and that Kerry-Cork game in early November is going to be the ultimate do or die. Connacht will – as always – be a dogfight between Galway, Mayo and Roscommon. Ulster? We’re going to lose either Donegal or Tyrone at the quarter-final stage.

But the season only gets serious for Dublin when they meet the Ulster champions in an All-Ireland semi-final. Before that? They’ll win Leinster at even 75 per cent of their capacity.

Like I do believe a day of reckoning is coming for Dublin through the cumulative loss of so many extraordinary players. Men like Brogan and Connolly and, for now, Jack McCaffrey. But that day mightn’t come until the likes of Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy and Mick Fitzsimons and Jonny Cooper step away too.

For now, I don’t see much for Dubs’ fans to worry about.

In some respects, Connolly retiring may even solve a potential problem for Dessie Farrell. Because supporters would always want to see him getting game-time even though, by and large, he’s been out of the picture for some time now. His departure probably takes a bit of pressure off Dessie in that regard.

Connolly wasn’t the complete package, nobody with that short a fuse could claim to be. But he was a truly unique talent just the same. That said, I always found it exciting just watching him. Few players have the ability to consistently change the course of a game, but he was one of that few.

We’ll all be the poorer for his departure.