The three biggest challenges now facing the GAA ahead of Wednesday's long overdue reopening

Pat Spillane

Dublin&rsquo;s Eoin Murchan gets past Kerry&rsquo;s David Moran to score his goal in the All-Ireland final replay last year. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Dublin’s Eoin Murchan gets past Kerry’s David Moran to score his goal in the All-Ireland final replay last year. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Yesterday the GAA belatedly caught up with what’s happening at grass-roots level by authorising the reopening of its pitches from this coming Wednesday.

On the ground virtually every club team in the country had resumed training in the last few weeks.

So, too, are a number of county squads – though they’re being a bit more discreet, with small groups training in pods at different venues.

