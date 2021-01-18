| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The savage demands on inter-county players will see many more retirements

Pat Spillane

Paddy Andrews of Dublin in action against Mayo's Donal Vaughan during the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final. Both players recently announced their retirement from inter-county football. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Paddy Andrews of Dublin in action against Mayo's Donal Vaughan during the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final. Both players recently announced their retirement from inter-county football. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Paddy Andrews of Dublin in action against Mayo's Donal Vaughan during the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final. Both players recently announced their retirement from inter-county football. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Paddy Andrews of Dublin in action against Mayo's Donal Vaughan during the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final. Both players recently announced their retirement from inter-county football. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

An old man who used to frequent our family bar years ago was always bemoaning the fact that in Ireland you had to die before anybody would say a good word about you.

Not anymore. Inter-county GAA players – irrespective of whether they have been good, bad, or indifferent – can earn instant eulogies these days, by simply announcing they’re quitting.

I blame social media. The players' retirement statements follow a set formula – family, friends, and club are all thanked profusely.

Related Content

Privacy