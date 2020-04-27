The reality of two championships taking place in one year is drawing ever closer

The GAA president John Horan took to the airwaves on Monday to articulate the association's position in the face of weekend suggestions that a Government Department had been tentatively exploring the possibility of regular testing of inter-county players to create conditions for a return to play in a contact sport setting, allowing the championship to throw in at some stage later in the year.

The stories were first aired on an RTÉ podcast and then backed up in a ‘Sunday Independent’ report, focusing on apparent consideration at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Perhaps it was just an idea floated that took off in the wind but yesterday Horan moved to dispel it, outlining that the GAA has had no contact with the Department on that matter.

A distillation of his comments was that until it is safe to go back on a playing field – as declared by public health – no team will be doing so and even then it will be club teams getting first call, irrespective of whatever was being cooked up elsewhere.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

It was towards the end of his interview on RTÉ’s 'Today with Sean O’Rourke' show that he floated the prospect of the 2020 championship being completed in 2021, if needs be. And the growing likelihood is that it will be.

Whether that was partial completion, having initially started late in 2020, or full completion wasn’t made clear but it did show a desire to get a 2020 championship played at some stage. Describing it as a “possibility” Horan felt there was a hunger to see some form of action, even if it was the depths of winter.

“We would just adjust the 2021 season. I think there is a hunger out there both among spectators and players to see games being played. People would accept that if we were to make such a decision that they see it is for the benefit of everyone involved.”

Compressing part or all of a championship into one season would obviously have a knock-on effect on the 2021 season. The GAA have form on this going back to the early part of the 20th century but that was obviously a much different circumstances.

Expand Close GAA president John Horan. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp GAA president John Horan. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

For a start, the GAA has already outlined to counties that any championship will now be knock-out, based on the existing provincial draw completed over a minimum eight-week period with no qualifiers, plus no provincial and All-Ireland club championships through November, December and January.

The 2021 league may also have to be adjusted, perhaps abbreviated (divisions split into two) or maybe even not played at all because of restricted time.

'Club month' this time next year might also be compromised as could the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final series (round robin) and hurling’s provincial round robin series, of which the three-year cycle of experimentation in both was due to end this year.

But with revised schedules now planned for the 2020 championships, the football round robin may well have seen its day though a Special Congress was due to discuss proposals for a new football championship structure in September.

Expand Close Tyrone manager Mickey Harte. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tyrone manager Mickey Harte. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

With a roadshow planned to explain the work of the Task Force that presented its findings last December deferred with all other GAA activity, the shape of a 2021 championship, so close to the end of the 2020 version, will be very much up in the air.

The impact would stretch beyond just competition structures and timeframes too. What, for instance, would be the arrangements for managers and management teams in the event of two inter-county seasons going back to back and being separated by just a matter of weeks perhaps?

Most counties operate terms with their managers by years rather than seasons but in such extraordinary circumstances, it’s unlikely that the plug will be pulled on anyone while the inter-county seasons remains on ice.

But with potentially such a short turnover between seasons if Horan’s 'possibilities' come through it, could lead to some awkward situations, especially if knock-out campaigns don’t go well.

We can probably be certain that hurling's longest-serving manager Brian Cody won’t be going anywhere and he’ll be ready in 2021 to match Sean Boylan 23 years in charge of the Meath footballers from 1983 to 2005 inclusive.

Read More

Mickey Harte's three-year extension, bringing him to 18 seasons at the Tyrone helm, was up later this year but if the Ulster SFC was to progress and they were to fall victims to Donegal in Ballybofey without the safety net of a qualifier, where would that leave his prospects of a quick turnaround for 2021?

On the plus side, those season-threatening injuries to Mattie Donnelly and Cathal McShane that were overshadowing 2020, should have abated by any championship resumption while even Conor McKenna could be back on the horizon.

Where would a championship stretching into 2021 leave the make-up of Dessie Farrell’s Dublin squad and what does an extended term mean for older players who'd yet to come back, like Stephen Cluxton, Cian O’Sullivan and Michael Darragh MacAuley?

Perhaps the extended rest will repair bodies that had been picking up more injuries of late and fuel another big effort. Or will a new way of life convince them their stint as inter-county players, having missed a year, is fine without it?

Only time will give us the answers.