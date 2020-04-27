| 0.8°C Dublin

The reality of two championships taking place in one year is drawing ever closer

Colm Keys

Kicking on GAA’s showpiece games will have repercussions for veteran managers and players

The GAA president John Horan took to the airwaves on Monday to articulate the association's position in the face of weekend suggestions that a Government Department had been tentatively exploring the possibility of regular testing of inter-county players to create conditions for a return to play in a contact sport setting, allowing the championship to throw in at some stage later in the year.

The stories were first aired on an RTÉ podcast and then backed up in a ‘Sunday Independent’ report, focusing on apparent consideration at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Perhaps it was just an idea floated that took off in the wind but yesterday Horan moved to dispel it, outlining that the GAA has had no contact with the Department on that matter.