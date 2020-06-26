| 12.9°C Dublin

The Premier League's top two are streets ahead of all the other clubs

Richard Dunne

Jurgen Klopp got the better of Pep Guardiola this season but both teams are way ahead of the chasing pack (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

The bad news for the rest of the Premier League, outside of the top two, is that no one looks ready to challenge Liverpool or Manchester City next season.

Today is the second full day of celebrations for Liverpool supporters after the league was won on Thursday night and you’d imagine that Manchester City will be a bit bruised after losing the league title. But they are the two best teams in England, and in Europe.

They are better than anything else in Europe right now and it’s good for anyone who is a football fan to have those two teams now at the stage they are at. If the two managers stay and if they keep the squads they have, with a bit of strengthening, it’s only Liverpool and City who will be battling for the Premier League for the next couple of years.

