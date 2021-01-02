Everton had been one of the few clubs to be able to welcome some fans into their ground (Peter Powell/PA)

Lots of people, in a queue headed by Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson, have called for a break in the Premier League to try and deal with the Covid-19 crisis and give clubs and chance to deal with the issue.

And those calls may go louder in the wake of another postponement this weekend with Fulham's scheduled trip to Burnley tomorrow now off.

In my experience, the managers of the clubs who are not performing would gladly take a break at any stage in the season to try and get it right. But a break now would be a bad idea and wouldn’t really sort any of the problems, and would make it very hard to finish the season.

In fact the big mistake right now seems to be that decision last month let fans back in, even if it was in limited numbers, you’d have to wonder if that had an impact on the crisis that we’re seeing now across England.

If you take a two-week break now, then you need another two weeks to get the players fully fit again, so that’s a four-week delay to a season that’s already complicated by the Euros in the summer. The ruling at the start of the season was that, once you had 14 fit players clear of Covid, you had to play the game, and that’s what they need to do, they need to continue the season.

The season has to go on, but without any fans. A break now would hurt every club financially and it’s more important to see out the season. If the Premier League, or the whole English league, took a break now, you have to ask where you’ll fit in the extra games and that can’t be done.

There’s also the danger that the Covid cases in England will keep rising and taking a break now would look even worse in three months’ time.