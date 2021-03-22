| 8°C Dublin

The pandemic will look like a teddy bear's picnic compared to the crisis if we don't tackle obesity levels

Pat Spillane

'Sport is one of the casualties of NPHET's policies which I believe will cost us dearly in the long term'

'Sport is one of the casualties of NPHET’s policies which I believe will cost us dearly in the long term'

Like everybody else in Ireland, I’m tired, frustrated, and cranky.

I bite my lip every time I hear another medical expert assure us there is light at the end of this pandemic tunnel.

I want to believe them, I really do.

