The knives out for Stephen Kenny aren't just premature, they're also ill-founded and unfair

Irish football has been afflicted by a new disease. Welcome to the age of Kenny Derangement Syndrome. The new Irish manager is barely a wet week in the job but the vultures have already started circling. It’s hard to escape the conclusion that Stephen Kenny really, really triggers some people.

Before a ball had been kicked, Jason McAteer dismissed Kenny as “not having a top pedigree. I think players might question that. I do,” and compared him to Brian Kerr, whose training methods McAteer declared were “very basic.”

After the draw in Bulgaria McAteer’s old teammate Ian Harte weighed in. “I’m sorry but this has been awful tonight. All for young lads making their debut, but it’s about winning games of football.”

And following the loss to Finland Kenny’s predecessor as Irish under 21 manager Noel King suggested that, “Maybe Stephen Kenny isn’t up to the job. Stephen knows the rules: you win or you lose your job. Stephen’s lofty goals won’t make things any easier. He is aiming to change a nation’s style of football.”

One thing which strikes you about these critics is how quick off the mark they were. Kenny only had a week to work with the Irish team and played just two games in a competition which is one step above friendly status, yet the knives are already out.

The criticism isn’t just premature, it’s also ill-founded and unfair. McAteer claims Kenny will have difficulty winning the respect of “a dressing room full of players who play at the top level, players who have won things playing for top clubs.”

But which Irish players have won things playing for top clubs? There’s hardly any who fit that description, let alone a dressing room full of them. McAteer himself went an entire career without winning anything. He presumably doesn’t think teammates who had won things were entitled to disrespect him.

Harte’s implied scepticism about the wisdom of blooding youngsters seems odd for a man who got his own first cap at the age of 18 in 1996. When Harte made his debut against Croatia, Ireland were in the middle of a run of seven matches without a win largely because Mick McCarthy was introducing new players after taking over from Jack Charlton. You’d imagine Harte was pretty grateful for the policy at the time.

But Noel King’s “you win or you lose your job” line is in a league of its own. If any managerial career could be said to disprove this ‘rule’ it would be that of the man who managed to win just 15 out of 39 competitive games as Ireland under 21 manager, losing to the likes of Montenegro, Lithuania, Israel and Slovenia in European Championship qualifying groups. He also managed the Irish women’s team to a run of one win in 13 games at one stage without losing his job.

Expand Close Former Ireland international Jason McAteer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Ireland international Jason McAteer

McAteer, Harte and King are entitled to their opinions, but when commentary is this inconsistent you’re entitled to think there’s a little more to it than meets the eye.

Regarding the first two, it’s already become clear that certain former players take the presence of a manager with a League of Ireland background as a personal insult. They simply refuse to countenance the idea that a manager from outside the world of English football might have a useful contribution to make. Kenny’s European achievements count for nothing in their eyes.

This suspicion of anything different has bedevilled English football in recent years and probably explains why all the best jobs go to people from other parts of the continent. It afflicts not just Englishmen, but Irishmen who spent their careers across the water.

Witness, for example, the treatment of Jurgen Klopp when he arrived at Liverpool. Eamon Dunphy’s dismissal of the German as a “spoofer,” reflected a pretty widely held belief among the Football Men, notwithstanding Klopp’s impressive record at Borussia Dortmund.

Less than three years ago, Jamie Carragher insisted, “I am not sure that Jurgen Klopp will ever be able to bring the title back to Anfield. I certainly do not see my old club winning it in the near future,” and pointed out that Virgil van Dijk wouldn’t be the answer to Liverpool’s defensive problems.

“I’m not buying the Klopp aura and the idea that he is this super coach. His career doesn’t point that way,” said Joey Barton. “Klopp keeps letting the team down. I’m sure he’s trying his best but he’s not good enough,” declared Danny Murphy. Steve Nicol said that Klopp was no better than Brendan Rodgers and suggested the German might be sacked within 18 months.

In this case too, the criticism seemed so OTT you suspected it had more to do with a dislike of Klopp’s style rather than his actual record. I’m not suggesting that Kenny is in the Klopp class, but the current attacks should also be seen as proceeding from unease with an approach different from the English norm.

Read More

Something different is going on with King, who never worked in England. Instead he enjoyed 18 almost entirely unsuccessful years managing Irish international teams and even got to be caretaker senior boss for one match against Germany.

The FAI were obviously very fond of King, who in a dozen seasons of League of Ireland management won nothing bigger than the League Cup. So while he may well take Kenny’s success as under 21 manager as something of a personal rebuke after his own underwhelming performance, I think King’s current criticism probably has more to do with his loyalty to the old FAI regime.

That loyalty was in evidence when, in April 2017, he slammed the protests of the Irish women’s team against their treatment by the FAI as, “Outrageous. It is completely wrong. If you haven’t got the money, you haven’t got the money. The FAI have an offer on the table so they’re in agreement that the girls should get some money. I don’t know what that offer is but the quicker they get talking the better really because this is not helping anybody.” The ‘girls’ didn’t seem too convinced by this argument.

Expand Close Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy (right) has departed the role, making way for Under-21s manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy (right) has departed the role, making way for Under-21s manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

You can see how the constant insistence that Kenny represents a clean break with the bad old days of the FAI would get the goat of the old guard. Old Delaney loyalists who thought the appointment of McCarthy a master-stroke might not want things to go badly for Kenny, but will get a certain kick out of seeing their enemies proved wrong.

Then there is the array of pundits who from the get-go have warned that Kenny must not demand too much from the players, should go for gradual rather than sudden change, should face up to reality and in essence abandon the principles which made him a worthwhile appointment in the first place.

What’s at work there is probably nothing more sinister than the innate conservatism of middle-aged men whose guiding principle is that everything in life should be as boring as possible.

They’re the kind of lads who confess to being full of half-baked idealism when they were young but haven’t noticed that they’re full of half-baked realism now.

They find something distasteful about the high expectations and the enthusiasm unleashed by the appointment of Kenny and suggest that his approach is too risky, though given that Ireland have won just three of their last 16 competitive matches, there’s no risk at all. We can’t get much worse. Nevertheless their quest to convert Kenny to the sacred cause of conformism will continue.

A few weeks ago I suggested that no Irish manager before Kenny had taken the job backed by so much goodwill. I was half right. It’s probably also true that no manager has had so many people eager for him to fail so that their cherished beliefs are not challenged.

Just two games in, the battle lines are drawn. But that’s better than the way things were during the second half of the O’Neill era and the McCarthy era when the prevailing mood was a numbed indifference.

Now big things seem at stake once more. Should Ireland fail in Slovakia you can expect the ‘losing the dressing room’ stories to start. You can be sure too that the antis are hoping for a Roy Keane intervention to lend strength to their cause.

On the other hand, victory next month would be a glorious two fingers to those determined to pour cold water over the Kenny project before it gets started. We would love it. Both the best and the worst are once more full of passionate intensity. The soul of Irish football is at stake.

Told you the Kenny era would be exciting.