The knives out for Stephen Kenny aren't just premature, they're also ill-founded and unfair

Stephen Kenny watches on during Ireland's defeat against Finland. Photo: Niall Carson/Pool via Reuters Expand

Stephen Kenny watches on during Ireland's defeat against Finland. Photo: Niall Carson/Pool via Reuters

Eamonn Sweeney

Irish football has been afflicted by a new disease. Welcome to the age of Kenny Derangement Syndrome. The new Irish manager is barely a wet week in the job but the vultures have already started circling. It’s hard to escape the conclusion that Stephen Kenny really, really triggers some people.

Before a ball had been kicked, Jason McAteer dismissed Kenny as “not having a top pedigree. I think players might question that. I do,” and compared him to Brian Kerr, whose training methods McAteer declared were “very basic.”

After the draw in Bulgaria McAteer’s old teammate Ian Harte weighed in. “I’m sorry but this has been awful tonight. All for young lads making their debut, but it’s about winning games of football.”

