| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The IRFU seeking out the GAA's top talent shouldn't be such an alien concept

Brendan Fanning

Aussie Rules success in this department deserves to be explored for the sake of Irish rugby

Is it time for the IRFU to explore the idea of tempting the GAA's top stars like Dublin's Con O'Callaghan and Wexford's Lee Chin into switching codes? Expand

Close

Is it time for the IRFU to explore the idea of tempting the GAA's top stars like Dublin's Con O'Callaghan and Wexford's Lee Chin into switching codes?

Is it time for the IRFU to explore the idea of tempting the GAA's top stars like Dublin's Con O'Callaghan and Wexford's Lee Chin into switching codes?

Is it time for the IRFU to explore the idea of tempting the GAA's top stars like Dublin's Con O'Callaghan and Wexford's Lee Chin into switching codes?

In the space of 24 hours last weekend Ireland’s Test in Paris was bookended by two games that may well give us the next All Ireland hurling champions.

Early on the Saturday evening in Croke Park, Galway hurlers ran around and through Wexford en route to dumping a heavyweight score on them. Cue Davy Fitz’s apology to the Yellow Belly nation about playing with hearts the size of peanuts.

The next day, in Páirc ui Chaoimh, Limerick and Clare stepped out in conditions we associate with the best episodes of Trawlermen. The ones where the captain is losing his marbles over the empty pots being hauled in by the poor frozen hoors on deck.

Related Content

Privacy