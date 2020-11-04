The IRFU seeking out the GAA's top talent shouldn't be such an alien concept

In the space of 24 hours last weekend Ireland’s Test in Paris was bookended by two games that may well give us the next All Ireland hurling champions.

Early on the Saturday evening in Croke Park, Galway hurlers ran around and through Wexford en route to dumping a heavyweight score on them. Cue Davy Fitz’s apology to the Yellow Belly nation about playing with hearts the size of peanuts.

The next day, in Páirc ui Chaoimh, Limerick and Clare stepped out in conditions we associate with the best episodes of Trawlermen. The ones where the captain is losing his marbles over the empty pots being hauled in by the poor frozen hoors on deck.

Set against mountainous waves and gale force winds, the plot is always the same – but no less watchable for all that, from the cosy comfort of your living room.

Dean Rock celebrates after scoring the Dublin goal

Dean Rock celebrates after scoring the Dublin goal

Same with Limerick and Tipp. You knew Limerick would win it, the question was how good they would be in doing it, and if they would lose anyone over the side when the game pitched and rolled.

The unfairness of it was inescapable: how could you put lads out in that without oilskins? But the buzz of survival must have been massive.

It was that combination of skill and strength that saw them home. To produce that level of accuracy in those conditions was awesome.

In a different game and different circumstances Galway threw in a few moves from the same playbook: skill executed with power and pace wins pretty much every time.

Shane Stapleton mentioned the size factor in his post-match analysis of the Galway win for Ourgame.ie. He referred a few times to the rugby tackles that had been made to win dirty ball.

We don’t know enough about hurling to judge what’s legal and what’s not in the tackling department, but we’ve enough experience of rugby to recognise the effect of power well directed.

It’s hardly a new phenomenon in Gaelic Games but it seems relatively recent that both codes got on board with something that first attracted the football side of the house.

Jim Gavin’s Dublin and Brian Cody’s Kilkenny between them reeled in sacks of silverware where the power of the athlete was on a par with his skill.

If you were a rugby fan it was impossible to watch these games without mentally slotting fellas in O'Neills jerseys into Canterbury equivalents. Front row, given its demands for XXXL, clearly would be a closed shop.

But the change in shape of GAA players was best illustrated by how readily you could see them filling shirts from numbers four through 15 on a rugby field.

Mark O'Connor in action for Geelong Cats, another former GAA player doing well in Australian Rules Football. Photo: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Mark O'Connor in action for Geelong Cats, another former GAA player doing well in Australian Rules Football. Photo: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

When it comes to back row and backs there are more contenders than you could shake a stick at – from last weekend’s two hurling games alone Lee Chin (Wexford), Conor Whelan (Galway), Dan Morrissey (Limerick) and Brendan Maher (Tipp) again showed us the skills and physique rugby requires.

In the first half of the Saturday game Whelan caught a perfect 45m diagonal pass from Pádraig Mannion without breaking stride, left his marker, Paudie Foley, on his rear end, and took off at top speed to finish it over the bar.

From start to finish the score had everything. You think this fella could make an impact in a different code?

In a previous lifetime we asked the IRFU man who, at the time, was charged with game development why we weren’t sending raiding parties into GAA heartlands.

Certainly it would be a hard sell, and you might have a high turnover in staff negotiating with the fundamentalists, but the prospect of representing your country is a winning card. Or it should be. The IRFU man was uninterested.

The GAA had their territory, just like rugby had its own hinterland, he said. For us the issue was that rugby’s paddock was all about social class and comfort, which did very little for growth.

Yes, the picture has changed. The growth spurt of mini rugby in the early 1980s led to clubs then providing for teenagers. Previously that market was catered for solely by rugby schools, the vast majority of which were private.

The shift was overdue, welcome, and remains insufficiently resourced.

That missing link is something Australia’s Rules clubs are sharper at addressing. Gaelic football has served them well over the years. Imagine if Irish rugby, a professional sport better placed on every front, had a different approach?

In which case you could have ended up with the following rugby backline, drawn from Dublin footballers alone over the last few seasons.

15 Dean Rock

14 Jack McCaffrey, 13 Brian Howard, 12 Diarmuid Connolly, 11 Paul Mannion

10 Ciaran Kilkenny, 9 Con O’Callaghan.

Replacements: Kevin McManamon (covering 9), Cian O’Sullivan (10) and Paddy Andrews (back three).

It would take them a while to get to grips with the demands. But not that long.

As for Con O’Callaghan, now that rugby is waking up to the need for scrumhalves who can play as well as pass and kick, you can imagine what he would offer.

We’re not for a moment suggesting he should start against Wales in 10 days' time. A spot on the bench would be enough…