The game of hurling appears to be finally facing up to the damage of cynical play

Colm Keys

Breaking Ball

'Finally, hurling seems to be taking a cold look at itself and recognising that even it is not without blemish.' (stock photo)

'Finally, hurling seems to be taking a cold look at itself and recognising that even it is not without blemish.' (stock photo)

Some time last year counties, and consequently clubs, were advised to keep motions to a minimum because of the obvious logistical difficulties in convening online meetings and hosting debates with multiple participants.

Thus, the number of motions at county conventions last December was a mere trickle and that will be reflected when Congress meets later this month with a much more threadbare agenda than usual to get through.

On Saturday, many of the motions from the relevant committees that have been working away on change were pushed back to a Special Congress, probably in September, where and when it is hoped that ‘in-person’ can be streamlined better and be more meaningful.

