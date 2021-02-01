Some time last year counties, and consequently clubs, were advised to keep motions to a minimum because of the obvious logistical difficulties in convening online meetings and hosting debates with multiple participants.

Thus, the number of motions at county conventions last December was a mere trickle and that will be reflected when Congress meets later this month with a much more threadbare agenda than usual to get through.

On Saturday, many of the motions from the relevant committees that have been working away on change were pushed back to a Special Congress, probably in September, where and when it is hoped that ‘in-person’ can be streamlined better and be more meaningful.

The future look of the football championships, with options devised by the Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force, is one of the motions that has been kicked on to later in the year in the absence of urgency as the earliest any new format can come in is 2022.

But a split-season model, that would involve all of the inter-county competitions being played to a conclusion without any break for club activity, has been held for this Congress, presumably in the belief that this is already a fait accompli and will generate little debate.

Other motions from the Standing Committee on Playing Rules have also been pushed back, among them the introduction of a concussion substitute rule, along the lines of the current blood substitution rule.

But moves to push on this committee’s latest attempt to deal with cynical play were thwarted last Saturday by Central Council delegates who were keen for it to stand and be debated.

These motions centre on awarding a penalty where a referee deems that a clear goalscoring opportunity has been denied in hurling and football and if the infraction that has denied that opportunity involves a pull-down, a trip or careless use of the hurl in hurling, a yellow card and 10-minute sin-binning will follow.

That some of the delegates keen for these motions not to be pushed on were from very prominent hurling counties was hugely significant.

That shouldn’t be mistaken as a fait accompli but it does represent a real sea-change from this time last year when there was virtual silence in the lead-up to Congress and a motion to introduce a black card, as is the case in football, was so heavily defeated that it could not be tabled again for three years.

Among the voices in opposition were Séamus Hickey, on behalf of the Gaelic Players Association, the former GAA president Séan Kelly and the current Kilkenny chairman Jimmy Walsh who asked that “all here present not to complicate and ruin the game with more rules and regulations. Let the players play. And let us spectators enjoy this UNESCO-accredited spectacle.”

But the problem is the players haven’t always been let play. And that’s why these motions are back on the agenda and being viewed with more urgency now.

There were just far too many examples of pull-downs, hurls being grabbed to slow momentum and trips on players in good goalscoring opportunities to suggest that everything about the game is fine.

On Monday, the former Wexford manager Liam Griffin acknowledged that he was one of the ‘let it flow’ brigade for a long time but admitted that such a prevalent attitude has had its consequences.

Letting it flow at the expense of proper rule enforcement has led to growing evidence that it is paying to foul in the game of hurling. And that’s something lovers of the game should be “horrified” by, he suggested.

Griffin is a strong voice from within the game even if, with some self-deprecation, he acknowledged he was a “one-in-a-row All-Ireland-winning manager” who knows his place but other voices from within have grown louder too, former All-star goalkeepers

Brendan Cummins and Dónal Óg Cusack among them.

At administrative level, the Munster secretary Kieran Leddy used part of his report to their annual convention to stress the urgency of the issue of cynicism in hurling.

“It is important that the association deals with this question now, as opposed to take a ‘wait and see’ approach,” he wrote. “It is not a question of living with it if it is only a few incidents here and there.”

Dublin chief executive John Costello was also of the same mind, suggesting that key stakeholders in the game have, for too long, possessed “a slightly misty-eyed view of the ancient game: that our warrior heroes are incapable of cynicism? If that is their belief, clearly they are wrong,” he suggested.

Finally, hurling seems to be taking a cold look at itself and recognising that even it is not without blemish.

That a motion to try to correct its flaws has remained standing in the current climate when so many others have been pushed on, augurs well for proponents of change who will require just 50pc support, not 60pc, because it is only for an emergency basis for this year’s championships.