The country - and most of all rural Ireland - needs the GAA more than ever now

Martin Breheny

The Association can be a torch in this age of darkness, and the All-Ireland championships are a must

Patrick McBrearty of Kilcar shoots to score his side's second goal during the Donegal SFC match against Glenswilly at Towney Park in Kilcar, Donegal. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Patrick McBrearty of Kilcar shoots to score his side's second goal during the Donegal SFC match against Glenswilly at Towney Park in Kilcar, Donegal. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Question: Who has been most affected by the policy of only allowing pubs that serve food to open?

Answer: Rural Ireland.

Question: Who was worst hit by the decision earlier this month to continue restricting crowds at outdoor events to 200 people and by yesterday’s draconian cut to zero.

