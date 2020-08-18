The country - and most of all rural Ireland - needs the GAA more than ever now

Question: Who has been most affected by the policy of only allowing pubs that serve food to open?

Answer: Rural Ireland.

Question: Who was worst hit by the decision earlier this month to continue restricting crowds at outdoor events to 200 people and by yesterday’s draconian cut to zero.

Answer: Rural Ireland.

Everyone in the country has felt the impact of Covid-19, but part of the measures designed to curb it have been harder on some than others.

The Government and health authorities claim there’s no alternative. They insist that the ruthless enemy must be stopped and, as in all wars, collateral damage is inevitable.

Rural Ireland knows all about it. They have seen their small village pubs locked up since March because they don’t serve such culinary delights as burgers or chicken wings.

Meanwhile, larger establishments in towns and cities, who have enough clients to make catering viable, can line up the pints, provided that a minimum of €9 is spent on food. It’s as if a plate of chips draws the same reaction from Covid as a cross does from Dracula.

Restricting crowds to 200 for outdoor events and now cutting it to zero also impacts disproportionately on rural Ireland, mainly through the GAA.

Country clubs are more intrinsic to their community than their counterparts in larger towns and cities, as evidenced on match days when entire parishes unite in support of the team.

People would love to attend the many championship games being played currently, but with only 200 (including players etc) allowed up to now, thousands were losing out. Now, everybody will be left disappointed.

Even large venues, where a crowd of 500 would allow for spectators to be well dispersed, were restricted to 200. The explanation offered was that while spectators would be safe during a game, they might congregate afterwards or travel in groups.

That was an insult to match-goers as it implied that they would behave irresponsibly, whereas restaurant/bar clientele are models of decorum at all times.

Try explaining that to out-of-action rural bar owners who saw the outrageous carry-on at a Dublin bar last Saturday.

Now comes a complete ban on the public attending sports events, a decision which simply defies logic. We’re being asked to believe that a few hundred people scattered around high-capacity stadiums are a serious risk to public health.

If that’s the case, how is it safe to open schools over the next few weeks? Any wonder people are losing confidence in Government and public health officials?

The upsurge in Covid cases in recent times had nothing to do with rural pubs or sports events; nor is there any evidence that it would have in any way worsened the situation if the tough restrictions weren’t in place. The problems lay elsewhere.

Rural Ireland has been neglected by the Dublin-based powers for a long time and has now taken a further serious hit. Government can’t be blamed for Covid, but it had a responsibility to ensure that containment measures were appropriate and equitable.

It didn't happen and no amount of patronising guff from ministers or mouth-pieces can fool the public into thinking otherwise.

That's another reason why the GAA must strive to be an even bigger positive influence on Irish life right now.

Their club championship games will have no attendances but the show must go on. And that very definitely takes in the All-Ireland championships, which are due to start in late October and run until December 19.

Obviously it’s contingent on Covid not being rampant, but otherwise nothing can be allowed to intervene.

That includes financial issues, which are causing anxiety all over the country. Ominously, some counties have already sounded warnings about possibly not fielding teams in the championships because of a shortage of money.

Crowds of 200 wouldn't have made them rich, but it was better than nothing. Now that trickle has dried up.

GAA president John Horan acknowledged the problem in an interview with Colm Keys on Independent.ie last Saturday, stating that "we are not going to walk blindly into an inter-county championship that would cause large expenditure without working out the whole viability of everything involved".

That hinted at the possibility of abandoning the championships, which would be a travesty. In fairness, his comments were probably designed to put pressure on the Government for financial aid because I doubt very much if he would allow the championships to be discarded because of cost.

It simply cannot be allowed to happen under any circumstances as it would be a betrayal of everything the GAA stands for. The country – most of all rural Ireland – needs them more than ever now.

The All-Ireland championships must be part of that.