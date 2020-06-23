| 17.5°C Dublin

The champions in waiting know that their moment is coming, but they just need to get over the line

John Aldridge

Liverpool substitute Mohamed Salah warms up during Sunday's Merseyside derby clash with Everton at Goodison Park. The Egyptian striker should return to the first team in Wednesday's clash with Crystal Palace. Expand

REUTERS

Mohamed Salah looked anything but happy as he sat on the Liverpool bench at Goodison Park last Sunday and we won't have long to wait to discover whether his annoyance is deep rooted.

Liverpool are preparing to take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night and after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Salah is fit to return, I would expect him to start alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

If he is not named on the team sheet, the media will not be alone in asking questions over whether there is a problem brewing with Liverpool's star man and you just don't know what might or might not have gone on behind the scenes.

