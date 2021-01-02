Let’s face it, this has been a b******s of a week.

But 2020 was no great shakes either and it still gave us Liverpool winning the Premier League, Limerick winning the All-Ireland hurling in equally majestic style, Katie Taylor continuing to conquer the world, the joyous breakthroughs of Cavan and Tipperary footballers, Shamrock Rovers imperiously invincible League of Ireland title campaign, Dublin footballers, Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal and Dustin Johnson rewriting the record books, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes ruling American sport and the greatest county final in history (thanks Kiladangan).

Just listing that little lot has been enough to raise my spirits. So let’s forget the C word for a bit and think instead of what sporting rewards 2021 could have in store. Because if there was ever a moment when we need to accentuate the positive, this is it.

Here’s ten big reasons to be cheerful about the year ahead . . .

Expand Close Patrick Mahomes USA TODAY Sports / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Patrick Mahomes

1 The Paddy’s Day Parade

Also known as the NFL where Patrick Mahomes, who became the world’s highest paid sportsman last year, has followed the performance which steered the Kansas City Chiefs to a first Super Bowl victory in 50 years by leading them to the best regular season record in this season’s league.

Yet though the formbook would suggest the Chiefs are on course for a second title in a row, the history book suggests otherwise. Two in a row has been achieved only twice in the last quarter century and it’s 16 years since we had a repeat winner. Successive Super Bowls is a very big ask.

It’s all about quarterbacks this year. Barring the way in the AFC are the Buffalo Bills, who have unearthed their own wonder boy in Josh Allen, and the Baltimore Ravens, whose fortunes depend on whether Lamar Jackson is really the prototype of a new style of quarterback or just a spoiled running back who can throw a bit.

The NFC’s best record belongs to the Green Bay Packers, who’ve seen the great Aaron Rodgers enjoy an MVP season at the age of 37, while lurking ominously are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, propelled into the play-offs for the first time in 13 years by 43-year-old Tom Brady.

It’ll be down to the last two on February 7 in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Expand Close Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Photo: Sportsfile

2 No Rest for The Wicked

No All-Ireland champions in history will have had less time to bask in their achievement than Limerick and Dublin, who’ll begin defending their crowns just four months after winning them with last year’s December deciders being followed by finals in July.

That would seem to make back-to-back wins even more likely for teams who were head and shoulders over the opposition last term.

But it’s worth remembering that despite employing the worst puck-out strategy in the history of the game, and losing Joe Canning at a vital stage, Galway were still within three points of Limerick at the end of their semi-final. The difference between the champions and the Tribesmen seems one of rigour rather than talent and it is within Galway’s power to close the gap even further.

Now that they’ve got their historic inability to play well two years in a row out of the way, Tipperary could also be in the shake-up and will relish a return to summer rather than winter hurling. It will be fascinating to see if Waterford can kick on under Liam Cahill.

Football, sadly, presents a much less interesting vista. If Kerry got the best out of themselves in the same way that Mayo keep managing to do we might have a competitive championship. They’re the game’s last hope.

Expand Close Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores his side's second goal from the penalty spot. Photo: PA PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores his side's second goal from the penalty spot. Photo: PA

3 A Proper Battle

Exhilarating though Liverpool’s title campaign was, its one-sided nature made it pall a bit towards the end. Yet it looks like we’re going to have a real contest for the title this year after a few weeks where it’s almost looked like nobody actually wants to win the damn thing.

It’s all very changeable. Less than a month ago the consensus was that Spurs and Chelsea had emerged as genuine title contenders thanks to the masterful management of Messrs Mourinho and Lampard, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked on the verge of the chop at Old Trafford. Now United are the ones being talked up as challengers while the two London sides and their managers look to be under pressure.

Liverpool still look the best bet but the loss of Virgil van Dijk has closed the gap between them and their rivals. On the bright side, Mohamed Salah is arguably playing his best stuff since his peerless 2017/18 season. The expectation is that a hitherto lacklustre Manchester City will move up a gear at some stage, while at Old Trafford Bruno Fernandes is showing how one truly great player can carry a flawed team a long way on his back.

With a kick probably left in Spurs and Chelsea, we may well have one of those old-school multiple-team title battles which once made the English top flight gloriously different from the other European major leagues.

Expand Close Munster secured a famous win away to Clermont in the Champions Cup. Photo by Julien Poupart/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Munster secured a famous win away to Clermont in the Champions Cup. Photo by Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

4 Old School, New Faces

That Munster Rugby looks like Munster Rugby again is very good news for not just the province and the game but Irish sport in general. The astounding comeback victory against Clermont Auvergne two weeks ago reminded us that there’s no show quite like a Munster show.

This rebirth is all the more remarkable after a disappointing Pro14 semi-final defeat by Leinster in September put the tin hat on a dire season which seemed to confirm that Munster had become just another team and not a very good one.

Yet with all attention turned to the return of international rugby, a Munster revival began with a run of Pro14 victories achieved by an almost entirely home-grown team.

These youngsters are not the finished article yet and it was their more experienced clubmates who contrived the victory in Clermont. But the performances of the likes of Gavin Coombes, Ben Healy, Craig Casey, Shane Daly, John Hodnett and the Wycherley brothers, Josh and Fineen, seem to have inspired something of an all-round spiritual renaissance.

The question of where these kids can go from here is a fascinating one. For the first time in years every Munster match will be a must-watch in the months ahead.

Expand Close Man behind the mask: Stephen Kenny before Ireland’s play-off semi-final against Slovakia. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Man behind the mask: Stephen Kenny before Ireland’s play-off semi-final against Slovakia. Photo: Sportsfile

5 Are You Not Intrigued?

Stephen Kenny’s start to life as Republic of Ireland manager might not have gone according to plan but that hasn’t made it any less interesting. In fact, Ireland’s struggles in the Nations League have made the debate over whether the new boss is a messiah or a charlatan even more heated.

There’s an almost Saipan level of partisanship in the arguments between those who, like myself, believe that the manager’s bold bid to change the way Ireland play will eventually pay off and those who feel he’s out of his depth at international level.

So an awful lot is riding on a World Cup qualifying campaign where Ireland have been thrown in at the deep end with two of our first three games away matches against Serbia, on March 24, and Portugal, on September 1. Indeed, Ireland’s ultimate fate could be clear after our home tie against Serbia on September 7.

Kenny’s fate may be clear at that stage too, the events surrounding the build-up to the England game having shown that there are some in the FAI who’ll relish giving him his marching orders should things go wrong.

Who doesn’t want to see how this latest battle between darkness and light pans out?

Expand Close Miriam Gutierrez shows her respect for Bray star Katie Taylor after a brutal 10 rounds of boxing last weekend Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Miriam Gutierrez shows her respect for Bray star Katie Taylor after a brutal 10 rounds of boxing last weekend

6 Big Fights

One reason the achievement of Katie Taylor in professional boxing tends to be slightly underestimated here is that she’s been so good for so long we tend to take it for granted. Given that 2020 was above anything else an object lesson in the danger of taking anything for granted, it’s probably time to stop doing so.

What would also help are more fights against opponents like Delfine Persoon, whose two epic bouts with Taylor showed there’s nothing inevitable about the Wicklow woman’s world champion status. So it’s a pity that arguments about money make the bout against multiple world title holder Amanda Serrano, which seemed certain to take place in 2020 before Covid struck, now look less likely in 2021.

Yet there could be a different super-fight on the cards for Taylor with Norway’s Cecilia Braekhus lined up for later in the year. Long the top-ranked pound-for-pound female boxer in the world, Braekhus lost that distinction to the Irish woman after a shock defeat by Jessica McCaskill cost her the welterweight title back in August. A rematch with McCaskill looms and, should Braekhus repair this dent on her record, probably a meeting with Taylor.

Meanwhile, after just two MMA fights in four years, Conor McGregor returns to action on the 23rd of this month with a bout against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

Victory could lead to a meeting with Justin Gaethje or a compromise rules fight against Manny Pacquiao or another retirement. Who knows? But we do know he’ll be back in three weeks. People who like this sort of thing will find this the sort of thing they like.

Expand Close Spain face a tough opener against the European champions (Mike Egerton/Empics) EMPICS Sport / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Spain face a tough opener against the European champions (Mike Egerton/Empics)

7 European Democracy

Given the frothingly nationalist state of Irish discourse at the moment, it seems unlikely that the perennial ‘why we should be mature enough to cheer for England’ article will make its appearance before this year’s European Championships in June and July. What a terrible pity.

We’ll have to console ourselves with the fact that these are probably the most open championships in living memory as eight teams have a decent shot at winning.

England probably have their best chance in decades, reigning champions Portugal and World Cup holders France should be there or thereabouts, Belgium finally have a chance to deliver on the promise of their golden generation, Italy, Spain and Holland are all enjoying a resurgence while it would be typical of Germany to deliver after a dismal Nations League campaign.

It’s also not beyond the bounds of possibility that Croatia, World Cup semi-finalists in 2018, and Denmark, who turned over England at Wembley in October, might go on a bit of a run. With much less of the chaff which makes the World Cup such an elongated and exhausting experience, the new-look, multiple-venue Euros — including Dublin — should provide some cracking games.

Let’s show our maturity by cheering on the Danes and forgiving their behaviour at the Battle of Clontarf.

Expand Close Rower Sanita Puspure. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rower Sanita Puspure. Photo: Sportsfile

8 The Greatest Games

The major sporting event which seems most in jeopardy from the depredations of Covid-19 is the Olympics. Set to run from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo and involving an unequalled amount of international travel, the games, more than any other tournament, are a hostage to the efficacy of the worldwide vaccination programmes. They cannot be rescheduled a second time.

So these will be an anxious few months for budding Olympians everywhere. Not least the Irish competitors who looked poised to make it the finest Olympics in living memory for this country before their hopes were so cruelly dashed last year.

Let’s be optimistic. If 2020 was the great year of disruption it was also the year when events which seemed doomed, the All-Irelands, the NFL season, the Champions League, found a way to take place. Why can’t the Olympics do the same?

In which case picture Paul O’Donovan and either his brother Gary or brilliant youngster Fintan McCarthy cleaving through the Japanese water on the way to rowing gold and their fellow world champion Sanita Puspure doing likewise.

Imagine Kellie Harrington beating all comers in the ring and Rhys

McClenaghan working his magic on the pommel horse to give Ireland a first gymnastics medal.

Think of the women’s hockey team, the three-day eventing team and double scullers Ronan Byrne and Phillip Doyle repeating the form which brought them silver at their last World Championships. And of the showjumping team which won the last Nations League final and includes a strong individual medal contender in world number eight Darragh Kenny from Offaly.

It could all happen.

Expand Close Rory McIlroy Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rory McIlroy

9 All Good Things

Women’s tennis with its see-saw battles at the top of the game, 11 new Grand Slam winners in the last five years, and an array of exciting new stars. Nineteen-year-old Pole Iga Swiatek’s French Open victory suggests she might be the best of them all. Serena Williams is still looking for that record-equalling major title, the battle recommences on February 8 at the delayed Australian Open.

A Ryder Cup in Wisconsin where the Americans are sure to be fired up by their disappointment over the defeat of Donald Trump. Majors where Bryson DeChambeau can continue experimenting and Rory McIlroy will bid to jettison that one bad round which keeps banjaxing him. Expect further advances from new American wonder kids Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.

Willie Mullins bidding to win a first Champion Chase with the wonderful Chacun Pour Soi and a Gold Cup with Al Boum Photo, which’d be the first Irish horse since Arkle to win the race three times in a row. Gordon Elliott’s prodigious unbeaten Envoi Allen, which has started every race of his career odds-on favourite and should do likewise in the Marsh Novices Chase at Cheltenham.

A T20 World Cup in India in October and November where an Irish team buoyed up by last year’s great win over England can rise to the occasion and once more take major scalps at a major tournament. Paul Stirling has become a truly world-class limited overs batsman and watch out for South African-born new recruit Curtis Campher.

A Rugby League World Cup in England during the same months where the enormously exciting Tongans will bid to go at least one better after narrowly missing out on the final last time. The Copa America and the African Cup of Nations. Fury v Joshua if it happens. The return of Marc Marquez to Moto GP. A Lions tour to South Africa with probable heavy Irish involvement. Sam Bennett sprinting like a king. Jack Byrne proving himself at a higher level. Kiladangan-style last-ditch twists. So much great stuff coming up.





10 But Not Least . . .

It will happen at some stage. Maybe in May. Or July. Or September. You’ll have that old familiar feeling, the one which comes as you leave the house and begin the journey which you know ends at some form of sportsground. And as you walk through the gate, that simple act will feel like it never has before. You’ll look around at the other people there with you and you’ll feel overcome with love and gratitude and you’ll say to yourself, ‘We have come through’. It might not be exactly the same as of old but we’ll be back. It will happen. Give it time and dream about it.

Happy New Year. Mind yourself and everyone you love.