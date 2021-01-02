| 0.4°C Dublin

Ten reasons to be cheerful as Sport provides the chance to dream again

Eamonn Sweeney

Katie Taylor following her most recent world title defence, against Miriam Gutierrez, in November. Photo: Mark Robinson Expand

Katie Taylor following her most recent world title defence, against Miriam Gutierrez, in November. Photo: Mark Robinson

Let’s face it, this has been a b******s of a week.

But 2020 was no great shakes either and it still gave us Liverpool winning the Premier League, Limerick winning the All-Ireland hurling in equally majestic style, Katie Taylor continuing to conquer the world, the joyous breakthroughs of Cavan and Tipperary footballers, Shamrock Rovers imperiously invincible League of Ireland title campaign, Dublin footballers, Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal and Dustin Johnson rewriting the record books, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes ruling American sport and the greatest county final in history (thanks Kiladangan).

Just listing that little lot has been enough to raise my spirits. So let’s forget the C word for a bit and think instead of what sporting rewards 2021 could have in store. Because if there was ever a moment when we need to accentuate the positive, this is it.

