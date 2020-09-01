| 18.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stephen Kenny's technicolor vision in stark contrast to McAteer's monotone notions on managing Ireland

Roy Curtis

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

As he seeks to boldly redraw Ireland’s football horizons, Stephen Kenny will find no shortage of snake oil salesmen peddling fraudulent wisdom and crackpot notions.

Jason McAteer, diving headfirst into a swamp of ignorant, fetid cliché was quick to deploy a vapid, football’s-coming-home stereotype.

It said infinitely more about McAteer’s desperate lunges for relevance than Kenny’s CV that he dismissed the Dubliner’s prospects of re-energising Ireland entirely on the basis that he had never managed in the land of the Three Lions.

Related Content