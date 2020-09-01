Stephen Kenny's technicolor vision in stark contrast to McAteer's monotone notions on managing Ireland

As he seeks to boldly redraw Ireland’s football horizons, Stephen Kenny will find no shortage of snake oil salesmen peddling fraudulent wisdom and crackpot notions.

Jason McAteer, diving headfirst into a swamp of ignorant, fetid cliché was quick to deploy a vapid, football’s-coming-home stereotype.

It said infinitely more about McAteer’s desperate lunges for relevance than Kenny’s CV that he dismissed the Dubliner’s prospects of re-energising Ireland entirely on the basis that he had never managed in the land of the Three Lions.

Jason’s thesis was that Kenny might have more credibility with the players if he turned-up in a Krusty the Clown costume than brandishing a résumé highlighting his success in building a team in his own image at Dundalk.

But then, Jason – in a vignette which suggested he need never fill out an application for Mensa membership - was the man who greeted Jimmy White’s arrival in a night club with an Ally Pally MC’s cry of “One Hundred and Eighty.”

McAteer’s verdict on Kenny, like his confusing of The Whirlwind with Phil Taylor, suggests he has not quite recovered from the concussion inflicted by Stephen Cluxton’s charity match left hook all those years ago.

Kenny may well fail, but it will not be because of some Punch cartoon caricature that depicts all those who have not served an apprenticeship at Tranmere as Celtic oafs.

Jim Gavin, the grand master of converting a vision into the coinage of high achievement, is incapable of the assumptions of superiority that have persuaded lesser men to rain unsolicited nuggets of nonsense on Ireland’s new manager.

Yet, entering an unfamiliar world, as he will in Sofia on Thursday, there might be authentic merit in Kenny studying the modus operandi of Dublin’s ground-breaking colossus.

Gavin – who was happy to provide Kenny’s assistant Keith Andrews with behind the scenes access to a culture of high performance that yielded five straight All-Irelands – is a rapacious student of military history.

That and his own soldierly training were elemental in shaping core beliefs that included a thirst for insight and a willingness to make new demands of players that chimed perfectly with a curious, striving Dublin squad.

And, while never so trite as to confuse a rectangle of grass with a theatre of war, it is Gavin’s conviction that the old battlefield warriors offer insights that are profitably transferrable to the sporting arena.

Among the tomes Gavin leans on is Andrew Roberts’s dense (950 pages), masterly and insightful biography of Napoleon.

Kenny, upbeat, refreshingly clear and forthright about his vision for revolutionary change in Ireland’s playing styles, would hardly dispute The Little Corporal’s notion – one that formed a template for Gavin’s time with Dublin – that “leaders are leaders in hope.”

Players who operate in sunshine rather than under a cloud, who go to work with a conviction that they are on the cusp of something imperishable, who are told they can break new ground, are so much more likely to embrace their commandant’s message.

Kenny’s record in communicating his ideology, persuading players to buy into his dream of an ambitious, high-paced, slick style, makes it seem less a wild fantasy than a philosophy to which a team that toiled under Mick McCarthy’s ceaseless caution might happily turn.

A recent conversation with Kenny filled Matt Doherty, an individual whose talents were absurdly under utilized by McCarthy and Martin O’Neill, with the hope Napoleon believed essential and life-affirming in his troops.

Tottenham’s new recruit shot down the McAteer argument as if it were no more than a paper plane.

“If people think (Kenny) won’t get our respect, then they’re sadly mistaken. I believe (Kenny’s approach) will be all about passing, having courage on the ball and taking risks in the right places. There will be respect between us. That won’t be a problem.”

This suggests Kenny has already taken an important first step in advancing to a point Napoleon – and Jim Gavin – believed an essential launch pad for success.

“A general’s most important talent is to know the mind of the solider and gain his confidence,” Napoleon – Roberts informs us - wrote to the French chemist Jean-Antoine Chaptal.

Before he can embark on his vision of thrilling choreography, Kenny must win the trust of the players: Fill them with certainty; convince them of the coherence of a game plan radically at odds with the choking orthodoxy – the one that deemed Irish players incapable of self-expression – to which Trap, O’Neill and McCarthy so steadfastly clung.

Achieve that and the world can be his.

The advice rolling across the centuries from Napoleon and embraced so brilliantly by Gavin as Dublin advanced to a place previously untouched by human footprint, is that leadership is, primarily, about man-management.

Kenny’s immediate challenge is to persuade instinctively wary players to dispense with caution, to move beyond the familiar, to snuggle up to a new tactical way.

To grasp the manager’s heartfelt conviction that being born in Dublin or Cork or Donegal is not an inherent obstacle to playing the kind of daring, high-octane, technical game favoured by giants of the world game.

Kenny’s attention to detail, his absence of fear, the wattage of his optimism, offers real hope that he can sell those principles and rise above the jaded tides of old-pro criticism.

His priority is not to persuade time-expired judges like McAteer that higher profile English figures should have waltzed ahead of him in the queue.

It is to win over his players to a point where they refuse to be deflected from his ultimate ambition of removing the “British style” label long stitched into the fabric of Irish international teams.

“It’s one of my main motivations, it’s what drives me. That’s number one for me,” he said on Sunday, an evangelical beam in his 48-year-old eyes.

If it sounded idealistic rather than egotistical, still not a single gust of inferiority breezed through Kenny's thoughts. He is certain he can be the father of the revolution.

Maybe he has looked at recent Irish teams, seen how the once great Trap failed to animate the nation, the Italian's one-dimensional negativity ultimately rejected; and how McCarthy’s second coming became a byword for tedium.

Perhaps, having considered all of this he came across the 220-year-old quote on the opening page of Roberts’s Napoleon the Great.

“The reading of history very soon made me feel that I was capable of achieving as much as the men who are placed on the highest ranks of our annals.”

If Kenny is to fail, so much better that he does so gulping down such draughts of technicolor rather than settling for the grey, snake-oil solutions peddled by McAteer and his brothers in monotone.