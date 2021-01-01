And so, we start another Irish international year looking ahead to an away date in March that might just shape the entire mood for what follows.

It was Slovakia on the mind last Christmas, a countdown to a Euros play-off that was delayed by the health crisis that shook the world. As a consequence, that game ceased to be Mick McCarthy’s problem and landed on Stephen Kenny’s desk.

Twelve months on, Kenny is probably through his honeymoon period, and looking at the calendar to see an opening World Cup qualifier in Serbia that appears likely to set the tone for a defining year in his life.

There will be a handful of training sessions beforehand, a quick turnaround with a view to securing an important result. The structure of 2021 is such that – barring a shocking home reverse against Luxembourg – Ireland’s next fixture of note post-Belgrade will be in September. Breathing room would be the reward for the good result.

It’s needed. Granted, there’s a danger of being waylaid by a Twitter echo chamber and a media bubble in framing the actual level of debate around Kenny’s tenure. Journalists writing about the opinions of other journalists is flirting with self-indulgence.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny looks up to the skies during a training session in Abbotstown ahead of last November's Nations League game against Bulgaria. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny looks up to the skies during a training session in Abbotstown ahead of last November's Nations League game against Bulgaria. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The extent to which eight closed-door games have really grabbed a general public, with good reason to have a lot of other things on their mind, can be questioned.

There does appear to be a fair degree of understanding that the Covid crisis created exceptional circumstances and the sight of Kenny leading a team out in front of a stadium with spectators might just make it all feel a little bit more real.

Nevertheless, it is fair to say that there are defined camps who have taken a position which became apparent around the trumped up 'Videogate' controversy in November.

There's an important point to be made about the Kenny appointment and accompanying claims that the Dubliner has received an easy ride from certain quarters for his results to date, with a handful of veteran hacks critical of scribes that aren’t sticking the knife in already.

The implication is that critical analysis has been suspended on account of personal relationships. It's actually worth addressing this angle as it's growing legs and going unchecked.

Let's be clear; Kenny is a homegrown manager and there is huge goodwill towards him on account of that; it would be disingenuous to claim otherwise. He knows most of the faces on the beat for a long time.

But on his rise up the ranks, Kenny has tended to keep a professional distance from the fourth estate, particularly in recent years. In his glorious spell at Dundalk, there were no drinks on tour with the press to toast their success. This wasn't even suggested.

It's actually a contrast from his predecessor Mick McCarthy, who made great pals in the media and even had one working as his communications head on his most recent stint with Ireland.

McCarthy was content to meet up for beers with the visiting press pack on a summer tour of Portugal last year, a gathering eagerly organised by scribblers who crave the kind of hotel bar closeness that used to exist in the Charlton days and now – ironically enough – have suddenly become critics of the apparent 'chummy' relationship between unnamed media and this manager. Funny that.

Kenny won't be arranging a barbecue for players and press on a summer trip any time soon, nor should he be.

If the coverage of Kenny from this parish is perceived to be kind, then it's worth explaining the reasons behind the stance.

A refusal to panic over the underwhelming start comes from a long-held position about this experiment which always referenced the risk attached with trying something different.

Appointing Kenny was about breaking from the habit of throwing big bucks at managers with the remit of qualifying for the next tournament at whatever cost.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a training session at the Hive Stadium, Barnet before the friendly against England last November

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a training session at the Hive Stadium, Barnet before the friendly against England last November

Remember, he's earning around a quarter of the €2m starting salary for Giovanni Trapattoni and a third of the finishing salary for Martin O'Neill. Roy Keane was paid a comparable amount (€500k) to act as O'Neill's number two.

When the former Dundalk boss came in, it was well flagged that adjusting the playing style might lead to an uncomfortable bedding in period.

Nobody could seriously have described the UEFA Nations League tilt as make or break.

Taking on the Slovakia play-off added pressure but Ireland played really well and lost on penalties. Kenny did lift expectation with pronouncements about what we might expect immediately and that has perhaps opened the door to fair jabs.

Furthermore, it must be acknowledged that those people who didn't support his arrival and don't believe there is time for transition in international football are entirely entitled to their opinion and their unease is understandable.

But it would be the worst kind of reactionary journalism to spend years banging on about how the FAI should go for an appointment that demanded patience only to completely change tack after eight games in an unprecedented autumn riddled by Covid chaos.

We will find out this year if Kenny is the right man for the gig, but it’s reasonable to be patient rather than hastily reaching for the box of matches and the pitchfork. If the World Cup campaign bombs, the grief will come.

'Videogate' did illustrate there are people 'behind the scenes' relishing negative whispers because Kenny isn't their guy. It spawned spin-off tales around squad unrest that angered players because of how they were portrayed.

Similar reports could have been written about every Irish manager of recent times – there will always be grumbles about this and that in a large squad – but they never saw the light of day because there wasn’t a headline grabbing FAI investigation to hang it off.

This was fuelled by the FAI telling The Daily Mail they were "urgently" looking into Kenny's pre-England speech, a noticeable change in approach from an Association that would be capable of issuing a 'no comment' if you asked for confirmation that the sky over Abbotstown was blue.

Kenny does have in-house matters to address with the Covid terms and conditions affecting the enjoyment factor. Players were confined to their hotel and unable to welcome family visitors or take days off.

There have been tweaks to the hotel arrangements that haven't necessarily earned unanimous approval, but this is all little stuff that doesn't get a mention if it's all going ok on the pitch.

More pertinently, there was always going to be noses knocked out of joint when the decision was made to change almost all of the backroom staff. The health restrictions that prevent mingling in the usual way aren't exactly conducive to building a bond with fresh faces.

'Comparisons between Kenny and Brian Kerr can be strained because they are very different personalities'

'Comparisons between Kenny and Brian Kerr can be strained because they are very different personalities'

This is why a return to something approaching normality is important; there will be scope for a summer gathering and a window to properly figure out what is and what isn’t working.

Another complication for Kenny is that he prefers working off smaller squads and building a rapport with a settled side.

It was a policy decision to go with 23-man panels rather than long lists and that meant leaving people out of squads. But then the coronavirus disruption resulted in players who knew they weren't rated highly enough to make the cut finding themselves needed and that’s far from an ideal dynamic.

Comparisons between Kenny and Brian Kerr can be strained because they are very different personalities but their background means they are lumped in together – yet there are parallels in negative chatter about a large number of meetings.

People need to be careful about what they wish for on that one.

There were murmurs during the Kerr era that aspects of the preparation were intense at times and something was missing with vague references to the buzz of the good old days.

Steve Staunton was apparently alert to that and one of his first moves was to extend a recall to the popular 'magic sponge man' Mick Byrne, leading to praise that he had brought the good vibes back.

Conor Hourihane, left, and James McClean

Conor Hourihane, left, and James McClean

The conviviality lost relevance when a disorganised Ireland were getting pumped by Cyprus seven months later. The only craic factor then was a reporter in a Miss Piggy costume sent to the training ground by a newspaper.

If Conor Hourihane stuck away that chance in Slovakia, the atmosphere in Kenny's group naturally would have been lifted by euphoria but it was instead followed by the draining anti-climax of Nations League games overshadowed by stressful Covid dramas.

It's unclear if kitman Dick Redmond's Superman suit or coach Robbie Keane posting videos of himself nutmegging players on Instagram in training would really have lifted the morale all that much.

In all seriousness, Kenny’s decision to push on without Keane was always going to draw a backlash and there were simplistic cries for his restoration to solve the striking crisis which failed to take into account that Middlesbrough were the Championship's lowest scorers while he was assistant there.

It would be daft to blame him for that but it's also daft to suggest with certainty that he could cure things in that department.

Despite Keane's prowess, McCarthy spoke of how he used Terry Connor to primarily work with the forward players.

Keane is starting his coaching journey and to pigeonhole him as a specialist who may only help the strikers probably isn’t all that helpful to him either when he has natural ambitions to manage his country one day. Kenny feels those calls were agenda driven and it’s easy to see why.

Yet there will be more of this unless Ireland get on the winning trail soon. The FAI will eventually grapple with a dilemma over whether Kenny should be handed responsibility for Euro 2024; the race where Abbotstown bosses are entitled to expect qualification with almost double the amount of spots on offer compared to the World Cup scramble.

Reaching Qatar was extreme bonus territory – any attempt to spin it otherwise is groundless.

It will be the board’s call, ultimately. Already, there has been speculative commentary claiming that new CEO Jonathan Hill will come in and conclude that a shot in the arm from a new boss will cure all ills.

Of course, appointing a new senior manager to drive ticket sales, secure a quick hit and deflect from other issues is what underpinned Delaney's chaos years and nobody is anticipating that Hill will be a tribute act.

It's fitting that a few of Kenny's more vocal critics are floating this scenario, conditioned to this line of thinking to such a degree that it really is no surprise that they were factors in Delaney's rise too because he sensed they could be played like a cheap fiddle.

Irish football won't go anywhere until it breaks free from the 'live today and think tomorrow' mindset that is entrenched in the mind of the adults of the Italia ’90 generation who enjoyed the good times without paying much heed to what was going on below the bonnet.

It would be a crying shame if, 20 years from now, the FAI are still rolling the dice by throwing money at a recognisable face from the English game in order to paper over the cracks back at base.

But there will likely be people calling for that because it's the only way of doing things they understand.

We still don't know if Kenny is truly the man to lift the sport here towards a brighter future where the senior team is tied in with a plan and not removed from every other aspect of the game.

But there should be deep suspicion of the forces who have shown no inclination to give him the chance to do so. To avoid attritional hysteria, Belgrade might just be a bigger game than Bratislava.