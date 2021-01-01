| -0.2°C Dublin

Stephen Kenny's mission to change Irish soccer's hearts and minds not helped by those pining for the 'old days'

Daniel McDonnell

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is pictured ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off agaist Slovakia in Bratislava last October. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

And so, we start another Irish international year looking ahead to an away date in March that might just shape the entire mood for what follows.

It was Slovakia on the mind last Christmas, a countdown to a Euros play-off that was delayed by the health crisis that shook the world. As a consequence, that game ceased to be Mick McCarthy’s problem and landed on Stephen Kenny’s desk.

Twelve months on, Kenny is probably through his honeymoon period, and looking at the calendar to see an opening World Cup qualifier in Serbia that appears likely to set the tone for a defining year in his life.

