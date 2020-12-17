| 12.2°C Dublin

Spurs must be seen as live contenders and why Sam Allardyce's arrival at West Brom can be good for Dara O'Shea

Richard Dunne

Jose Mourinho&rsquo;s tactics have been questioned, but Spurs are second in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Some clubs, like Tottenham and Chelsea, don’t like to be seen as title favourites in the public eye because of the pressure that brings to bear on them.

But someone is going to challenge Liverpool for that title this season and, given the start Spurs have had, and the form of other clubs, they have to be seen as live contenders.

Chelsea should challenge, because of the money they’ve spent, but I doubt they will, I don’t know if they are ready. But Spurs are now ready to really put it up to Liverpool.

