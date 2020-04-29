| 7.1°C Dublin

Sponsors may always pay the piper but that doesn't mean they call the right tune

Neil Francis

Paddy Jackson kicks a penalty for London Irish during a Gallagher Premiership match against Wasps last October 20. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Expand

Paddy Jackson kicks a penalty for London Irish during a Gallagher Premiership match against Wasps last October 20. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

A long time ago, I played for London Irish in a Courage League match against – well, the thing is I can't remember who.

What I do remember is that we won and that I ended up upstairs in a bar sponsored by Guinness.

Bring the players in and make absolutely sure the internationals are there. I had played in that year’s championship and being a current international, brand Frano was in demand.