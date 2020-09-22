| 14.3°C Dublin

Special moments are elevated so much further when they are celebrated communally

Roy Curtis

Captain Paul Flynn celebrates with his Kiladangan teammates after their Tipperary SHC victory. Photo: Sportsfile

Captain Paul Flynn celebrates with his Kiladangan teammates after their Tipperary SHC victory. Photo: Sportsfile

As Sam Bennett made Irish hearts glow as fiercely as any sparkling City of Light arrondissement, another shining and imperishable Gallic snapshot came rushing across the years.

It was Robbie Brady, high-octane adrenalin pulsing through his young veins, racing into the tight, teary embrace of his brother, Cian, on that summer night in Lille when he broke Italy and lifted his homeland to a state of grace.

A portrait of shared joy without flaw, a bone-deep depiction of love and family and life’s essence so persuasive that the natural-born urge for those of us looking on was to follow Brady’s lead, to clasp and cradle a treasured companion.

