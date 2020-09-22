As Sam Bennett made Irish hearts glow as fiercely as any sparkling City of Light arrondissement, another shining and imperishable Gallic snapshot came rushing across the years.

It was Robbie Brady, high-octane adrenalin pulsing through his young veins, racing into the tight, teary embrace of his brother, Cian, on that summer night in Lille when he broke Italy and lifted his homeland to a state of grace.

A portrait of shared joy without flaw, a bone-deep depiction of love and family and life’s essence so persuasive that the natural-born urge for those of us looking on was to follow Brady’s lead, to clasp and cradle a treasured companion.

One more reminder of how special moments are elevated so much further when they are celebrated communally.

Those very flickers of intimate warmth that Covid-19 has burgled from the rooms of our life.

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett celebrates after winning the final stage of the Tour de France from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Elysees yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Thibault Camus Pool via REUTERS

Whatsapp Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett celebrates after winning the final stage of the Tour de France from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Elysees yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Thibault Camus

A little earlier on Sunday, TG4 offered us a ringside seat for a day without compare for Kiladangan GAA.

In an accursed year, here was the most beautiful, life-affirming spectacle.

Declining to bow in an epic county final, firing a glorious killshot with the extra-time hourglass down to its last granules, ending a 105-year wait for a first senior title, the hurlers from the shores of Lough Derg in North Tipp re-imagined Semple Stadium as a kind of parish wonderland.

The charge of euphoria at the end, the unstoppable force of a century’s dammed hope crashing through the sluice gates, the sheer, unbridled, hysteria, made the soul sing.

In the closing minutes of an otherworldly contest with the McGrath brothers inspired Loughmore-Castleiney, the camera constantly panned to three female Kiladangan supporters among the tiny audience permitted, under Covid-19 rules, in the vast Thurles coliseum.

Their nerve-ends frayed, the tension turning their clenched fists white and their faces pale, unable to watch, but equally unable to look away, involuntarily gyrating, beseeching the gods, they offered a compelling piece of theatre, an insight into how truly, madly, elementally this mattered.

Watching them watching their tribe was to become increasingly invested in the unspooling drama.

I’ve never been to Puckane (sometimes spelled Puckaun), Ballycommon, Dromineer or Carney (a place where Shane McGowan spent much of his childhood), but when TG4 showed the trio’s detonation of rapture at the end, I was hardly alone in having my emotional defences emphatically breached.

Anybody seeking to explain the GAA to overseas tourists need only find their YouTube app and press play on the Three Kiladangan Women clip.

Rural Ireland has taken a battering in recent months and years and decades. Even before Covid, economic and social changes were hastening depopulation, leaving so many communities hanging by a thread.

For the past six months the shuttered doors of pubs that are among the last meeting places of so many townlands felt like an accursed emblem of decline.

But Sunday’s triumph shone a light on the unyielding spirit and profound sense of place that sustains clubs like Kiladangan. It was intensely moving.

It spoke of the overcoming of terrible odds, the belief in each other that enables small, isolated hamlets to keep fighting and dreaming of a better tomorrow.

And yet, there was a hint of sadness, too.

Though Semple Stadium is a cavernous space that can accommodate 50,000, so many of Kiladangan’s people could not be there.

Punitive Covid restrictions denied them the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to inhale the intoxicating aroma of the first afternoon their club flag was planted on the summit of the highest mountain.

There is a line from Mark Twain which reinforces the words of Sexton at the top of the page.

“Grief can take care of itself, but to get the full value of a joy you must have somebody to divide it with.”

The players of Kiladangan, on this day of days, ought to have been able to run, as Robbie Brady did on that Euro 16 night for the ages, as Jim Gavin did when holding his father on the Croke Park pitch in the moments after Dublin's five-in-a-row triumph, into the arms of those they loved.

To cry together their tears of joy, to wrap themselves around the blood that is their blood, to celebrate a landmark in their world.

To understand what Hellen Keller meant when she wrote: “Joy is the holy fire that keeps our purpose warm and our intelligence aglow.”

Keller, the late deaf-blind author, knew as much as any person about overcoming the odds, about refusing to throw in the towel.

The blessed story of Kiladangan and, indeed, of Sam Bennett, a 29-year-old who declined to bow and who on Sunday borrowed the title deeds to the Champs Elysees, warms the holy fire.

It kindles the flame that burns in the soul and, in these testing times, reminds us of the power of the human spirit and the sheer joy of being alive.