Sinead Kissane: 'Women's game would be boosted by new European club competition'

The life span of this floatation was short-lived because it hung on the coat-tails of a men’s Nations Championship which was fast becoming a dead man walking proposition. So assessing how a women’s Nations Championship would work never got as much as a toe dipped into the water not to mind a deep dive.

"The proposition we have made does set aside money for a global women’s competition. The women’s game is being largely funded by the men’s game at the moment but we believe in women’s rugby as a commercial entity," said World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper last May. A month later, the plans were shelved.

In an ideal sporting world there would be a women’s equivalent of every men’s competition and vice versa.

World Rugby has decided to discontinue the use of gender in its titles but it actually makes life easier to use gender as a simple form of differentiation between competitions (the use of ‘women’ is nothing to be ashamed of, lads.

If there’s a belief that a negative historical bias is attached to the word ‘women’ in sport, then reclaim it, don’t hide it away).

Ideally, the start of a European weekend like this one would see the men’s and women’s Champions Cups kick-off together with a sort of festival of rugby in Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Belfast if they opened with home games. This is obviously a huge leap from reality.

There isn’t even as much as a social media whimper over why there’s no women’s version of the Champions Cup or PRO14 because that’s how far behind women’s rugby is, in particular in relation to other team sports.

In football, the women’s Champions League (previously called the UEFA Women’s Cup) has been in existence since 2001, which is the same year the first women’s rugby interpro took place in Ireland. There was a new format this year for the interpro series with the traditional round-robin finished off with a semi-final and a final.

Munster’s Eimear Considine welcomed the new format at the time saying: “it’s basically like another Six Nations”. In another development, interpro champions Leinster announced they will play a first ever friendly with Harlequins at Twickenham on December 28 which will be part of the Big Game 12 event. It will be the first time a women’s club game will be played at the home of England rugby.

Ireland’s Eimear Considine is tackled by Welsh duo Alecs Donovan (left) and Paige Randall during their international at the UCD Bowl. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sometimes, it takes things like this to be announced to leave you wondering why it’s never happened before and it underlines just where women’s rugby is.

So what next for the development of provincial and national players here? Right now, women’s club rugby is kind of the same as women’s Gaelic football, for example, in that it is exists within a domestic and national framework.

But rugby lends itself to having an international dimension because it is an international game. So is there an appetite for a cross-border club competition for women?

“Certainly, I think the players and the coaching staff would love the opportunity to do it,” Leinster women’s head coach Ben Armstrong said this week.

“It’s just about the logistics, who’s funding what and who’s ready for it. If it was the four provinces, you’d have to look at the player base in each province.

“I know in Leinster, for sure, the girls would be very excited.

“It would take a toll, I know that as well. The squads would have to be bigger, which means the budgets would be bigger, but the appetite for it is certainly there.

“It’s something that, hopefully, isn’t too far away. If you do it half-hearted, it’s not going to suit anyone.

“I think you’ve almost got to wait until all four provinces are confident and ready that it’s attainable and that it’s going to be worthwhile for the IRFU.”

Having a Champions Cup/PRO14 format obviously wouldn’t work for the women’s game as it currently stands because the men’s game is professional and the women’s 15s game here is amateur and still in its infancy a comparative.

But if we want to look at ways of how to develop female players, then a fit-for-purpose club competition should be created with the overall aim of it being reformatted in the future in line with (hopefully) the further growth of the game.

EPCR, organisers of the Champions Cup, said in a statement: “The possibility of bringing the women’s club game onto the European stage has been discussed, and an elite cross-border club competition for women players is something that could be considered in the future”.

A starting point could be a Celtic Nations-type cup. A spokesperson from PRO14 said this week that the idea of a cross-border competition is something they’re interested in researching.

“We have an agreement that, as part of our future plans, that a women’s competition is definitely something that we need to bring a proper proposal to our clubs,” said Adam Redmond, head of broadcast and communications at PRO14 Rugby.

“It’s about us saying what does this competition look like, when would it be played, what type of format. There’s still a lot of things that we’re working on in terms of our next four-year plan but having a women’s competition is certainly a part of that.

“Initially that would be probably be limited to the teams in Wales, Ireland and Scotland for logistical reasons,” he added.

Of course, the real movers in all of this would be the governing unions. “The main focus of the IRFU’s Women in Rugby Action Plan (2018-2023) is growing participation and increasing access to the game within Ireland as this is necessary to drive future sustainable high performance at a representative level,” Anthony Eddy, IRFU director of women’s and sevens rugby, said in a statement.

“While growing the game domestically is our major focus, the IRFU is in ongoing discussions with other unions and World Rugby on the future of female representation and how best to create sustainable competitive opportunities for our national squads”.

So here’s my tuppence worth. What about the winners of the IRFU interpro series play against the equivalent from Wales and Scotland with the winners playing the English champions of the Tyrrells Premier 15s.

“It would be a short-format cup competition which would, at the very least, further expose club players to games with an international dimension.

The title? The Women’s Rugby Cup.

Or maybe a sponsor looking to support women’s rugby might have a more snappier version in mind.

