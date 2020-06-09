Shane Lowry's grit and ambition co-exists with a love of life that contrasts with the joylessness of so many of his peers

Shane Lowry inhabits some of sport's most elusive real estate, the natural terrain of those athletes who touch us in the most critical place of all, the heart.

It is not merely that, 11 months on, an edge of fantasy still attaches to the afternoon a son of an Offaly football blueblood brought an intense glow to the sandhills of Portrush.

Nor is it the lingering aftertaste from his invasion of the national conversation as a 22-year-old amateur, an enchanted hour that brought more than a touch of Hans Christian Andersen to 2009’s Irish Open.

What enabled Lowry to stop the nation in his tracks last July was something even more special than all the God-given talent and competitive courage which permitted him to add to the Open Championship's 160-year store of legend.

Shane stirred every corner of the land because of the type of man he is, the connection he makes with his audience.

An accessible hero, one totally at odds with golf's lofty view of itself. A pint-drinking everyman who just happens to be the custodian of a miraculous gift.

Authentic, well-adjusted, and, if he is both ferociously striving and frequently frustrated, he is just as often giddily dazed by the beauty of the cards life has dealt him.

No matter how often many of us relive last summer's week of weeks, it loses none of its power to reach down and provide that life-affirming jolt. The vicarious thrills endure.

Shane Lowry's father Brendan holds up the Claret Jug on the 18th green at Royal Portrush. Photo: Reuters

Shane Lowry's father Brendan holds up the Claret Jug on the 18th green at Royal Portrush. Photo: Reuters

Both RTE and Sky have screened documentaries merging the action from Portrush with intimate family interviews.

If you don't dissolve listening to his dad, Brendan, a tough old-school All-Ireland winner with Offaly in 1982, but now all tenderness and teary love and raw fatherly pride, then call the doctor and advise him that there is a stone where your heart used to dwell.

Watching his family, the kind of man Shane has become makes perfect sense.

Reading Brian Keogh's interview last Saturday on these pages with 2019's Champion Golfer was a reminder of why we root for the 33-year-old, confirmation that an authentic national treasure walks amongst us.

Lowry is so unaffected, he bleeds decency and pride of place, his grit and ambition co-existing with an evident love of life that contrasts with the robotic joylessness that is the uniform of choice of so many of his sporting peers.

He gets it.

A rounded world view, an appetite for mischief that will take him to the Boar's Head in the early morning of an All-Ireland final Monday beguiles as much as an ability to walk out onto the links land and compose a symphony of joy.

Shane is in so many ways an Ordinary Joe, a fan, just one touched by a genius at his chosen code. A big ursine presence, yet place a wedge in those remarkably soft, intuitive hands and he transforms into a Celtic Seve.

It helps so much that he is an open book. The bruises of Oakmont 2016, the family love that invades every corner of his story, the euphoric wonder as all he has achieved hits home on the walk down Portrush's 18th fairway and into history’s embrace, all are on view.

Lowry is beloved because he is so palpably human. One of us who happens, also, to be one of them, an author of magic who can take on Tiger, Rory and Brooks and sometimes win.

If he practices hard, if there are endless unseen hours on the range and, yes, in the gym, there is also an understanding that an hour or two on the bar-stool can be as important a psychological release as endless nights of introspection.

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship on Day Four of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim last July. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship on Day Four of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim last July. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Lowry is a rebuke to the contemporary obsession among athletes, one lamented this week by no less weighty a figure than Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, with exhibiting ceaseless dreary, seriousness. As if smiling is some sign of weakness.

Three times in recent years, an All-Ireland hurling Sunday in Piper’s Corner, Christmas week in Humphrey’s of Ranelagh and the aforementioned Boar’s Head dawn chorus, I have walked into a pub to find Lowry in the thick of things.

It hammered home the refreshing truth that he lives in our world as well as Tiger’s.

The occasional decommissioning of his battle face has been no barrier to the highest achievement, to delivering the best of himself on the grandest stages.

From the miraculous wedge shot escapes that sealed the WGC Bridgestone at Akron to the uplifting moment in Abu Dhabi 17 months ago when he danced with his young daughter Iris, celebrating what felt as much like a liberation from the miseries of the 2016 US Open as a tournament victory.

And of course that divine third-round Saturday stroll around Portrush, summoning golf from the very highest dimensions to take the tournament in his stranglehold, he, on that day of days, the giant of the Antrim causeway.

Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry in 2015 Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry in 2015 Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

To those of us for whom sport’s essence is found in the raw emotion it provokes, the sense of theatre, the questions it asks of the figure alone in the arena with only his hopes and fears for company, supporting Lowry – as with Padraig Harrington before him – really is as good as it gets.

That they are such obviously solid citizens and that their scars are so visible, doubt lurking like an ogre in the background waiting to launch its malign ambush, draws the audience ever more acutely to their side.

The ogre almost consumed Harrington at Carnoustie's 18th in 2007. It asked the hardest questions of Lowry on the first hole of the final round at Portrush when he was confronted by the potentially life-changing possibility of an immediate three shot swing with his nearest pursuer, Tommy Fleetwood.

But when the light shone blindingly in their eyes, neither Pádraig nor Shane dissolved.

They dug down and located champion's resolve. It made for the kind of compelling drama that sells out Broadway playhouses and sends Netflix subscriptions through the roof.

As golf returns on Thursday, these memories will come looming over the horizon as if propelled by one of Lowry's beautifully drilled three-irons.

Shane will tee it up in Texas on Thursday at Colonial Country Club - as will McIlroy, Koepka and John Rahm - as the PGA Tour emerges from the shadow of Covid-19.

Before he takes on the stellar field and the aristocratic course's storied Hogan's Alley, there will be the opening hold introduction.

One where he will be reminded by the Forth Worth starter of all he became on a July Sunday on Ireland's Northern coastline.

An additional epithet, the one that announces him as Ireland's everyman genius, may be left unsaid.

But it will be implicitly understood by those watching from thousands of miles away, their lives been enriched by Lowry's touching of their hearts.