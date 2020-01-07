Rúaidhrí O'Connor: 'Munster's form and injury list are big worries, but it’s not all doom and gloom'

The clichés are built on a history of digging themselves out of holes, of proving doubters wrong and consistently delivering big moments at critical stages.

This week, they’re in a real hole and they have been taking flak from former players in the wake of their poor performance against Ulster.

A run of four losses and a draw in their last seven games has Johann van Graan's men on the back foot and needing a win against Racing 92 in Paris on Sunday.

The nature of their submission in Belfast and an increasingly damaging injury list that now includes Joey Carbery has fans deeply worried and neutrals writing them off.

Even the bookies are rating them as 10-point outsiders.

Six points behind Racing and just one ahead of Saracens, who should pick up five against the hapless Ospreys this weekend, they face the prospect of missing out on the knockout stages for the first time in four seasons, if they fail to win.

Yet, while they are deserved underdogs, one old cliché rings true ahead of their trip to Paris. They should not be written off. Here’s why.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fill the power vacuum

Munster struggled in contact against Ulster, putting a talented backline on the back foot from the off.

This week, they will welcome back Jean Kleyn, CJ Stander and Chris Farrell and that should redress the provinces’ power balance.

Stander may be one-dimensional at times, but he takes on much of the carrying burden for his team and occupies opponents.

Kleyn adds scrummaging weight, carries well and was impressive against Saracens while Farrell is arguably Munster’s most important back given his capacity to win collisions, attract defenders and release teammates with his handling skills.

With their ball-carriers back in harness, Conor Murray should have a better platform to play off.

Their backs are to the wall

If the words of Jerry Flannery, Alan Quinlan and Donnacha O’Callaghan don’t sting this group of Munster players’ pride, then nothing will.

They will need more than emotion to beat Racing 92 at their discotheque-style stadium in Paris’s business district, but it’s a potent weapon they can unleash – one they have tapped into before.

Murray, Peter O’Mahony, Stander and Keith Earls are all fighting for international places as well as their European futures and those that played in Belfast have stewed on their own deficiencies for a week.

They are experienced players capable of so much more and there is no better time to produce it.

JJ Hanrahan of Munster kicks a penalty during the Guinness Pro14 defeat to Leinster at Thomond Park last month. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Reds haven’t been far off

Ulster was a poor result and a very worrying one at that, but it’s an aberration across Munster’s season.

And, while they have looked a little muddled since the World Cup players returned, they have been highly competitive in Europe and should really be in a better spot.

Racing were excellent in Limerick, but the hosts hung in and could have won it with JJ Hanrahan’s drop goal at the death, while they were in a promising position away to a strong Saracens side and should have left with at least a losing bonus point.

It’s not winning form, but their ability to remain competitive is giving them a chance in games.

Conditions will suit

When they’ve been good this season, Munster have been pushing passes and taking risks.

Since the weather worsened, they’ve reverted to type at times and become a more conservative team.

Beneath the roof at the La Défense Arena, they’ll be able to trust their hands and get their backs into the game more frequently.

Racing are better used to the stadium, but the Reds were here two seasons ago and went close.

There is no excuse for them to play with inhibition as they look to go and win the game.

Racing are beatable

Well coached and packed with stars, Racing are a formidable force and are capable of winning this competition.

The two teams have met eight times and Munster have won four of them, drawing the last time out at Thomond Park and the games have generally been tight.

They have yet to lose in Europe this season, but they have lost six Top 14 games – two at home – this season.

Munster face a difficult task and will need to be better than they have been so far this season, but this task is not beyond them.

Online Editors