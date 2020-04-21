| 13.6°C Dublin

Roy Keane as Minister for Justice and anyone bar John Delaney for Finance - If Irish sports stars formed new government

John Delaney and Roy Keane

SPORTSFILE

Imagine – for what else can we do when, to quote the Irish author Colum McCann, “the days stretch out on a rack” – an entirely different Green Party tasked with returning life to its pre-Covid factory settings.

A world where, rather than Fine Gael and Fianna Fail seeking coalition with Eamon Ryan, a tired nation requested its most storied sporting luminaries to form a government and set about a miracle of restoration.

A cabinet of formidable high achievers who would act as a rescue ship for Ireland’s drowning morale.

