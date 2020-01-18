Roy Curtis: 'With Cluxton sidelined, Dessie Farrell's leader for the Kerry game could signpost long-term thinking'

Even in his 39th year, custodian of a life of sustained, bone-chilling achievement, there is no hint that Cluxton's fire is running down to its embers.

Paul Mannion spoke in tones of wonder on Friday as he recounted holiday yaks with Dublin's long-time leader, a footballer who drinks from some magical elixir of youth.

"I've never seen him more hungry and looking forward to a new season. He won Footballer of the Year, five All-Irelands in a row, captain through it all, and people might have thought it was a good time to step away," he said.

"I think Stephen’s attitude really set the tone and everyone is really dying to get back in to see how far we can go and not stop at five."

Cluxton's decision to spark up the batteries one more time – he misses next Saturday's tantalising All-Ireland final rematch with Kerry as he recovers from shoulder surgery – is a colossal boon for Dessie Farrell.

Stephen Cluxton is likely to miss all of Dublin's National Football League campaign. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Equally, it presents the new manager with an intricate, if enviable puzzle.

Does the captaincy remain with the most decorated Field Marshal in the game's history or should Farrell invite a new face into the officer’s mess?

It is an intriguing and delicate debate, one that will engage the huge crowd expected to clog the arteries towards Croker for next weekend’s mouthwatering NFL opening night.

There are compelling arguments supporting both sides of the stick or twist consideration.

The case for the status quo can be distilled down to that lovely old line from the broadcaster John Arlott describing another goalkeeper, Celtic's John Thomson.

"He had no predecessor, no successor. He was unique."

Essentially, this thesis contends that if the greatest leader the game has ever known remains available then there is no logical reason to look elsewhere.

It is difficult to explain to outsiders just how deeply through his home town the river of Cluxton reverence runs: Hill 16, his coaches and team-mates are all tributaries to this bottomless Amazon of admiration.

Or perhaps awe is a better word.

Those who accuse Jim Gavin of forever incarcerating his emotions can never have witnessed his animated, heartfelt citations of his six-time Sam Maguire lifting confederate.

Paul Mannion. Photo: Sportsfile

Even the most accomplished, self-driven of made men in Dublin's dressing room happily take their lead from a work ethic that evokes the supernatural.

Bolstering the "stick with Stephen" logic is the reality that, with Gavin’s departure, a close-knit Sky Blue platoon are already adjusting to the most seismic jolt of their footballing lives.

Why risk further disruption? Cluxton offers continuity, reassurance, the sameness that is as critical as oxygen to so many athletes.

Yes, his fifth decade looms in the middle distance, but a towering 2019, one garlanded with Footballer of Year ribbons, suggests he will bring so much more than a remnant of his talent to Farrell's first summer.

And yet, for all his imperishable excellence, there is cogent rationale, too, supporting a new beginning.

If Farrell feels a need to step out of Gavin's vast shadow of sustained achievement, commissioning his own general would be a powerful statement of a new beginning.

And with Dublin overflowing with authentic officer-class candidates, such a move would amount to something greater than a weak and potentially divisive change for change's sake.

An audit of Dublin's dressingroom fires out leaders as rapidly as ordnance from a machine-gun.

Jonny Cooper, James McCarthy, Ciarán Kilkenny, Brian Fenton, Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion, John Small and Dean Rock are among those with the gravitas and ambition to assume the baton and not shirk.

With Cluxton sidelined for most, if not all, of the league, Farrell's nominated leader for the Kerry game could signpost his long-term thinking.

Cooper, intensely-focused, selfless, obsessed with the collective, has long been viewed as Cluxton's successor in waiting.

The only tiny kinks in an immensely strong candidacy might be Farrell’s reluctance to appoint a fellow Na Fianna man to the role, along with the fact that the defender turned 30 last November.

Dublin's Jonny Cooper. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Farrell also understands that it will never require an armband to sustain Cooper’s relentless pursuit of the best of himself.

McCarthy, so often the brilliant extinguisher of doubt in Dublin’s times of crisis, a warm personality who commands phenomenal respect within the squad, is another who seems natural-born for the role.

And how compelling are the arguments for the mid-20s generation, Fenton, Kilkenny, McCaffrey, Mannion and Small – a quintet only easing toward the peak of their powers?

Anyone who spends time with Fenton without being impressed by the humility, grace and elemental decency that co-habit with his all-time greatness as a midfielder can only have a stone for a heart.

Kilkenny is Dublin's de-facto quarterback, unrivalled in his versatility, a student of football history, a superior individual talent who is incorruptible in his devotion to the greater needs of the team.

McCaffrey offers exuberance and high intellect; Mannion's flair and work ethic are bolstered by a world view that stretches beyond a rectangle of grass; Small offers the valued currency of unbending old-school warrior-DNA.

Farrell’s field of leaders is fertile with outstanding possibility.

To twist Arlott's earlier quote: If Cluxton is unique, an untouchable once-off ready to lead again, his greatest legacy is the number of legitimate successors he has cultivated.

If Farrell's chosen leader is other than Dublin’s immortal Number One, still any new captain is certain to be shaped by the elite, ever-straining culture of the Stephen Cluxton Finishing School.

